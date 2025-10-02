AEW Dynamite Results [10/1/25]: WrestleDream World Title Matches Set, Andrade Returns
All Elite Wrestling celebrated six years of Dynamite on Wednesday night and delivered an action-packed show for the crowd in Hollywood, Florida.
AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander and Darby Allin closed out the night by defeating Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir in a very fun, and at times painful to watch, Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match.
The fireworks really erupted after the final bell of the night, as Timeless Toni Storm arrived ringside looking for a fight with Statlander. As they began to brawl, The Death Riders would swarm Darby Allin and choke him out with his own belt. Jon Moxley then issued a warning, saying somehow, someway, Allin will say 'I quit' at AEW WrestleDream.
It was a night for major WrestleDream proclamations and official announcements. Kris Statlander, as evidenced by their end of the night brawl, will defend her newly won AEW Women's Title against Timeless Toni Storm on October 18.
Hangman Adam Page, meantime, will face Samoa Joe at WrestleDream with the AEW Men's World Championship on the line. A match set up after Page and Joe got into a shoving match following their trios match.
And it wouldn't be a major anniversary show with out a surprise or two, and AEW President delivered with the return of Andrade El Idolo. Here's everything you may have missed from Wednesday night's big anniversary edition of Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite Match & Segment Results:
Kenny Omega & Brodido defeated Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks in a Trios Match. Omega picked up the win for his team after hitting the One Winged Angel on Alexander. The Walking Weapon and the Bucks would then attack Kenny after Brodido left the ringside area, but Jurassic Express would soon hit the ring to make the save. Omega clearly did not trust Jack Perry and got in his face briefly, before Perry dove out of the ring to chase off the Bucks along with Luchasaurus.
Omega grabbed a mic and thanked all the AEW fans for their support over the last six years, whether they've been around since day one or if they were just watching for the very first time. The Hard Rock then went completely dark. When the lights came back on, Andrade El Idolo was standing in the ring, and he took out Kenny Omega. Don Callis then hit the ring and raised Andrade's hand.
Kyle Fletcher defeated Orange Cassidy to retain the TNT Championship. Cassidy appeared to be closing in on a major victory, but the injured Hologram shockingly appeared and knocked his former (?) buddy off the top rope. The Protostar would take advantage by dropping Orange with a brain buster onto the turnbuckle to pick up the win. After the match was over, it was revealed that Hologram was actually El Clon. He has now joined the Don Callis family as well.
Mercedes Moné was interviewed backstage by the remarkable Renee Paquette. The CEO announced that she'll be defending her TBS Championship next week on Title Tuesday against a local Florida talent. When she turned her attention toward the recently announced AEW Women's Tag Team Championships, Harley Cameron and Mini Moné emerged and offered to team up. Mercedes declined the opportunity.
Hangman Adam Page, Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs defeated The Death Riders in a Trios Match. Hangman Page picked up the win after hitting Claudio Castagnoli with the Buck Shot Lariat, this despite a slight miscommunication between Page and Joe both during and after the match. Joe was heated afterward, and he got into a shoving match with the AEW World Champion before security hit the ring to separate them.
Back from commercial break, a very confused Hangman Page spoke with Renee Paquette backstage. He was stunned that Joe would throw such a fit in the ring, but he knew what was really bothering him and that was the AEW World Title currently around Hangman's waist. He told Joe if he wants a shot, he can have one at WrestleDream.
Timeless Toni Storm defeated Tay Melo. The now former AEW Women's Champion seemed lost without her title, but her return to Hollywood (Florida) was a successful one after she hit her more than game opponent with a Storm Zero. Toni grabbed a mic after the match and warned Kris Statlander that she is not finished with her. Storm said she has to know who the better woman is after a one-on-one encounter and told her to name the time and place.
Samoa Joe spoke to Renee Paquette backstage and officially accepted Hangman Page's invitation for an AEW World Championship Match at WrestleDream. Joe said on Hangman's best day, he's never been better than him and he's going to welcome 'cowboy s---' into a world of 'deep s---' on October 18.
Gates of Agony defeated The Swirl. Lee Johnson and Blake Christian gave it a valiant effort but the size and strength of GOA was too much to overcome. Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona picked up the win after spiking Johnson with a massive double choke slam. Ricochet, who was on commentary for the match, rolled Christian into the ring after it was over so he could hit him with a Spirit Gun.
The Hurt Syndicate came out and issued a challenge to The Demand for a Street Fight next week on Title Tuesday, and Ricochet accepted.
AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander spoke to Renee Paquette backstage and said that she'd be happy to provide Toni Storm the answers to any questions she has about herself. She accepted Toni's challenge and said the match will take place at WrestleDream.
Kris Statlander & Darby Allin defeated Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir in a Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match. After Wheeler Yuta accidentally threw powder in Shafir's eyes, she returned the favor by hitting him while blinded. Allin then took advantage by hitting the Coffin Drop for the win.
Timeless Toni Storm would hit the ring after the match and started a fight with Statlander. That opened the door for The Death Riders to swarm the ring and attack Darby Allin. They choked him out with his own belt, while Jon Moxley told him he doesn't have what it takes to beat him at WrestleDream.
