Latest Update On Former WWE Star Elias' AEW/TNA Contract Status
Recent reporting had indicated that Elijah (formerly Elias in WWE) was headed to All Elite Wrestling's Ring of Honor soon. However, those reports appear to have been premature.
Last Friday's issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that Elijah had signed with AEW to be part of ROH. This followed an appearance that Elijah made in a video with The Righteous as part of ROH. He also recently wrestled AEW's Tommy Billington on the Chris Jericho Cruise.
MORE: WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre WrestleMania Plans Under Evaluation, Former AEW Stars WWE Bound?
However, a new report from Fightful Select states that the reporting in the Wrestling Observer was incorrect. Per Fightful, Elias is not signed to AEW/ROH. Further, the report notes that there has been some interest by TNA in bringing him in.
The Takedown on SI can expand on the Fightful report as it relates to interest from TNA. TNA sources told us that creative pitches for Elijah have been thrown around about him coming in over the next few months.
Elijah was released from WWE on September 21, 2023. He has worked for several independent promotions since his release, wrestling all over the globe.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw Results (2/10/25): Jey Uso Picks Gunther For WrestleMania, Paul And Bayley Qualify For Elimination Chamber
New Day Continued Assault On Rey Mysterio After WWE Raw Went Off Air
Booker T Compares The Differences Between "WWE LFG" And "WWE Tough Enough" (Exclusive)
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Has Harsh Words For Logan Paul