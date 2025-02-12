Ricky Starks Makes His Debut On WWE NXT
Just one day after his AEW release became official, Ricky Starks has a new home in professional wrestling.
The former AEW World Tag Team Champion made his WWE debut on the Feb. 11 edition of WWE NXT, making a shocking appearance through the crowd. The 34-year-old made a bold proclamation upon debuting as well.
Starks immediately grabbed a microphone and declared himself an "absolute superstar of the future" in WWE.
"When will the revolution be televised again?" Starks asked the crowd at the WWE Performance Center. "Well, I'm here ain't I?"
The former FTW Champion broke out on AEW television in 2020 and appeared to be one of the top rising stars in the company. But he disappeared from TV for nearly a year not long after losing the AEW Tag Team Championship to Darby Allin and Sting, leaving his AEW status in question.
It was reported he had requested his AEW release, but was denied it by AEW founder Tony Khan.
That would ultimately change, as he, Malakai Black, and Miro were all removed from the company's roster page Monday. It was later confirmed they had all departed the company. It was then reported the three would have no restrictions on when and where they could work, seemingly not carrying a non-compete upon expiration of their contracts.
MORE: More Details On AEW Departures Of Miro, Malakai Black And Ricky Starks
It is unclear what type of contract Starks has signed with WWE at this time, though he is a longtime friend and supporter of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.
