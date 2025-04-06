AEW Dynasty 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
All Elite Wrestling is taking over the city of Philadelphia as Dynasty goes live from the Liacouras Center tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Swerve Strickland might be the most determined he's ever been to get his hands back on the AEW World Championship, and he'll undoubtedly have to put himself through hell to take it from the briefcase of Jon Moxley.
Timeless Toni Storm has a mountain of a woman to climb if she wants to retain her AEW Women's World Championship, Kenny Omega has no easy task ahead of him as he faces Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey and Adam Cole says it's his destiny to win the TNT Championship.
The path to All In Texas also starts tonight with three opening round matches in the Men's & Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. Here's everything to know about AEW Dynasty.
AEW World Championship Match
A year after he captured the AEW World Championship for the first time by defeating Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty, Swerve Strickland is looking to do it again when he faces Jon Moxley tonight.
Can he make it two in a row or will Mox find a way to best a determined Swerve and continue his reign of terror over the AEW locker room?
AEW Women's World Championship Match
Megan Bayne claims to be the 'Chosen Champion of the Gods.' Well if the mighty Megasus wants to be the AEW Women's Champion she'll have to fight her way through Toni Storm. The reigning four-time champ has promised to slay her physically imposing challenger and write the next chapter in the epic of the one they call Timeless.
AEW International Championship Match
Strap in folks and have your popcorn ready to go. The real winner in this 3-Way Match is all of us, but only one of these men will leave Philadelphia with the AEW International Championship. Kenny Omega hasn't missed a step since returning from his year long absence, but the Best Bout Machine doesn't have to be pinned to lose his title in this one.
TNT Championship Match
Adam Cole has all the respect in the world for Daniel Garcia, but says he's not ready to be the leader of a promotion or a true champion. On his 17-year anniversary in professional wrestling, Adam Cole returns to the city where it all began with the feeling that he is destined to win the TNT Championship. No time limit or outside interreference this time around. There must be a winner.
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
Its nothing personal, its just business. The Hurt Syndicate is out to continue their run of flat out domination in All Elite Wrestling. Big Bill and Bryan Keith may have barked up the wrong tree when they challenged Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to put their AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line at Dynasty.
AEW World Trios Championship Match
Rated-FTR finally appeared to be on the same page at the end of Saturday night's Collision. Which is a good sign for their title aspirations. These long-time friends are going to need to be firing on all cylinders tonight if they even hope to knock off The Death Riders and walk out of Dynasty as the new AEW World Trios Championships.
Men's Owen Hart Tournament Match
Kevin Knight has the opportunity of a lifetime. The newest AEW signee has found himself in the Owen Hart Tournament after Switchblade Jay White was ruled unable to compete due to a broken hand. Knight has an incredibly tough draw in the opening round as he'll go one-on-one with Will Ospreay. Can he bust the brackets of many by scoring a shocking upset at Dynasty?
Men's Owen Hart Tournament Match
Mark Briscoe may have Kyle Fletcher's number. The Protostar has been on an incredibly impressive run these past few months, but he's lost two of his last three matches against the former ROH World Champion. With a shot at the AEW World Title on the line at All In Texas, Fletcher could not pick a better time to even the score.
Women's Owen Hart Tournament Match
Mercedes Moné suffered a rare loss in AEW Saturday night on Collision, but it wasn't the CEO who was involved in the finish. Julia Hart was able to get Harley Cameron to submit to her octopus hold in their tag team bout. Will she be able to do the same tonight and keep Four Belts Moné from moving on to All In Texas with a shot at winning a fifth title?
ROH World Championship Match
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has been tormenting Bandido and his family for weeks on end. After coming into possession of the mask of his brother Gravity, The Nueve now wants his hands on Bandido's mask. He'll get it if he can successfully keep Bandido from becoming a two-time ROH World Champion tonight on Dynasty.
AEW Dynasty start time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Zero Hour: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT
AEW Dynasty location:
Location: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How To Watch AEW Dynasty:
PPV: Amazon Prime Video, Triller TV, PPV.com, YouTube, traditional cable and satellite providers and select Dave and Busters locations nationwide.