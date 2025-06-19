AEW Fan Reportedly 'Went After' MJF At His Hotel After Grand Slam Mexico
No one can ever claim that MJF doesn't know how to draw heat, and he certainly did just that Wednesday night in Mexico City.
The former AEW World Champion faced off against Lucha Libre star Mistico at Grand Slam Mexico. While donning the red, white and blue to represent the United States, MJF took the cheap way out of the match and ended an otherwise great contest by low blowing his opponent right in front of the referee to force a disqualification.
Winning the match was clearly not as big as a priority as the blatant display of disrespect that followed it. As a chorus of boos reigned down upon him, MJF removed Mistico's mask and held it up high for the world to see. He would then put it on for good measure.
At least one fan in attendance at the show took the gesture a little too seriously and felt they needed to do something about it, that according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.
"Sources in AEW claimed that a fan went after MJF at the hotel after the show. MJF was said to have been okay and laughed the situation off and was proud of it."
No other incidents, either during or after Grand Slam Mexico, have been reported. AEW is said to be very happy with how the event turned out overall.
AEW Grand Slam Mexico Match Results:
Bandido, Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario & Atlantis Jr. defeated Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, Hechicero & FTR
Kazuchika Okada defeated Mark Briscoe
MJF vs. Mistico ended in a disqualification
Hologram defeated Mascara Dorada, Ricochet & Lio Rush to win four million pesos
Mercedes Moné defeated Zeuxis to capture the CMLL Women's World Championship
Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & The Young Bucks defeated Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, & The Opps
