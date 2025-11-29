Huge Championship Match Announced For AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming

Samoa Joe won the AEW World Championship and became a two-time champion at Full Gear last week, and he'll defend that championship for the first time on an upcoming special episode of AEW Dynamite.

Joe beat Adam Page to win the championship inside a steel cage at Full Gear. The Opps got involved in that match to help win, but it was Eddie Kingston who attempted to help Page overcome those odds.

Kingston ran out during the match to fight off Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata, but it wasn't enough due to Hook joining The Opps and aligning with Joe. Now, Kingston will be the first one to try and take the title from Joe.

#AEWDynamite Winter Is Coming

8pm ET/7pm CT

Wednesday, 12/10



AEW World Title@SamoaJoe vs Eddie Kingston



After The Mad King beat The Wrestler at Thanksgiving #AEWCollision + called out Samoa Joe

it will be

Samoa Joe vs Eddie Kingston

for the AEW World Title

at Winter Is Coming! pic.twitter.com/IJr87WnAtg — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 29, 2025

Samoa Joe vs. Eddie Kingston

Joe will make his first title defense against Kingston on the December 10 Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced the news on social media after this week's Thanksgiving AEW Collision. On that show, Kingston beat Shibata and then called Joe out before challenging him to a championship match.

Kingston only recently returned to AEW from injury. He was out of action for over a year dealing with a severe broken leg. Kingston injured the leg during an ROH match against Gabe Kidd.

When Kingston returned to AEW, he aligned with Hook, but that partnership was short-lived due to Hook joining Joe and The Opps. Kingston has won various championships in AEW and ROH, but has never held the AEW World Championship.

As for Joe, he's a two-time champion. He defeated MJF to win the title at the first-ever Worlds End event in 2023. Joe held the title until April of 2024. At AEW Dynasty, Joe lost the title to Swerve Strickland.

Joe and Strickland are close to colliding once again. After Joe won the world championship at Full Gear, Strickland made his return to AEW after injury. Strickland saved Page from a beatdown by The Opps. This week on AEW Dynamite, both Strickland and Page teamed up against The Opps again. They used chains and beat up various members of The Opps dojo.

The AEW Winter is Coming special has been a staple of AEW programming since 2020. At this time, no other matches for the show have been announced, but it'll likely include Continental Classic matches. That round robin tournament began this week in AEW. The full Takedown on SI preview of the Continental Classic is available now.

