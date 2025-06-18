AEW Grand Slam Mexico Results, Highlights & Live Blog (6/18/25)
AEW makes it Mexico City debut this week for a special Grand Slam Mexico edition of AEW Dynamite.
The show this week is led by a match between MJF and Mistico. Mistico is a popular star in Mexico and MJF has promised to unmask Mistico, while decking himself out in full pro-American gear. Last week on the show, MJF tried to attack Mistico and remove the mask, but was thwarted. Will MJF be able to get the job done or will Mistico prevail in his home country? Will the rest of The Hurt Syndicate get involved in the match? Time will tell.
In championship action this week on the show, Mercedes Mone will look to add to her collection of title belts when she takes on Zeuxis for the CMLL Women's Championship. Mone and Zeuxis crossed paths on last week's show, which resulted in Mone getting slapped by Zeuxis. As Mone gets ready for an AEW Women's World Championship showdown with Toni Storm at All In, will she have another championship around her waist?
Last week, Kenny Omega was viciously attacked by Kazuchika Okada and Don Callis. Will Omega respond to that attack ahead of their AEW International and Continental Championship unification showdown at All In? Okada will look to stay sharp this week as he takes on Mark Briscoe in a non-title singles match.
Other announced matches for the show include a massive ten man tag team match that pits Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and The Young Bucks against Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and The Opps. What will Adam Page's involvement in the match be? He stood opposite The Young Bucks last week in a contentious backstage interaction. Page is scheduled to face Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In.
Also, Mascara Dorada vs. Ricochet vs. Hologram vs. Lio Rush in a Four Million Pesos Four-Way Match, and Bandido, Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario, and Atlantis Jr. vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and FTR is announced for tonight.
-Adam Page started the show and cut a full promo in Spanish for the Arena Mexico audience. Page said that he would have his eyes on the main event with his All In opponent, Jon Moxley, and that nothing is stopping him for fighting Moxley after the match.
-Stokely Hathaway made his entrance with Dax Harwood and said he'd be taking the place of Cash Wheeler in the big 14-man tag team match that would open the show. From there, all the wrestlers in the match made their entrance.
AEW Grand Slam Mexico Card:
MJF vs. Mistico
Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and The Opps
Mercedes Mone vs. Zeuxis for the CMLL Women's Championship
Mascara Dorada vs. Ricochet vs. Hologram vs. Lio Rush in a Four Million Pesos Four-Way Match
Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe
Bandido, Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario, and Atlantis Jr. vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and FTR
