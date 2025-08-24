AEW Forbidden Door 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog
The forbidden door swings open for the fourth time -- this time in the UK -- when AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling combine for one night only on PPV.com and Amazon Prime.
In the main event of the show this year, MJF challenges Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. Both men have played mind games with the other in the build to their match, but the question is whether or not Page can control his emotions during the bout.
The world championship can change hands on a disqualification and MJF will certainly be using his usual tactics to get Page off his game. Will Page successfully defend the championship against one of his top rivals? We'll find out at AEW Forbidden Door 2025.
In the women's division, Toni Storm looks to continue here supremacy as champion when she defends the AEW Women's World Championship against Athena. Athena is the longest reigning ROH Women's World Champion in history and she looks to add a second championship to her waist.
Other announced matches for the show include Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship and a Lights Out Cage Match between Team Will Ospreay and Team Death Riders.
AEW Forbidden Door Live Blog
-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage made their entrances for their reunion match against Kip Sabian and Killswitch. Both got pretty big reactions from the UK audience.
-Copeland and Cage had to iron out kinks early in the match, but got their groove with a hot tag to Cage. The audience popped big for Cage and also chanted his name.
-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated Kip Sabian and Killswitch. Copeland hit a Spear on Killswitch that sent both men through the ropes and out of the ring. Inside the ring, Cage tossed Sabian into the air and Copeland hit another Spear right out of the air. Cage then covered for the victory.
-After the match, Copeland and Cage stood in the ring and looked at the crowd. Cage offered his hand to Copeland and he shook it right away before giving Cage a hug.
-A video package aired that highlighted Kyle Fletcher as the TNT Champion. Hiromu Takahashi and Fletcher made their entrances.
-Kyle Fletcher defeated Hiromu Takahashi to retain the TNT Championship. The match was action packed and featured a wild DDT on the ring apron by Takahashi. In the end, Fletcher hit his Brainbuster for the win.
-With her opponents in the ring waiting, Mercedes Mone made her entrance with the Royal Guard. The Royal Guard held her championship belts as she walked down to the ring.
-Mercedes Mone defeated Persephone, Bozilla, and Alex Windsor to retain her TBS Championship. The match was all action and was a standout coming out party for Bozilla in particular. She looked great in there and wrestled the match like a monster.
-Mercedes countered a Persephone power bomb into a hurricanrana before covering for the win. Mone scurried out of the ring right after the win and the referee handed her the championship title.
-Nigel McGuinness's entrance aired and it featured him playing chess with Johnny Saint in a special vignette. McGuinness then made his way to the ring in front of the UK audience.
AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 Card (remaining)
- Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship
- Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena for the AEW Women's World Championship
- Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
- Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship
- The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. FTR vs. Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
- Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Gabe Kidd) and Young Bucks vs. Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, & Hiroshi Tanahashi in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match
