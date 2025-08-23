Wrestling On FanNation

Athena, Starkz Make Surprise Appearance At RevPro Global Wars UK; Shirakawa Rains On Their Parade

The Forever ROH Champion answered an open challenge from the Cut Throat Collective's Mercedez Blaze at RevPro Global Wars UK.

Lyric Swinton

Athena, accompanied by Billie Starkz, made a surprise appearance at RevPro Global Wars UK.
Athena, accompanied by Billie Starkz, made a surprise appearance at RevPro Global Wars UK. / All Elite Wrestling

The Athena World Tour has arrived in London a few days early.

On Friday's RevPro Global Wars UK show, Mercedez Blaze, a member of the Cut Throat Collective, laid down an open challenge for someone to step up and face her.

Accompanied by her minion Billie Starkz, Athena answered the call and defeated Blaze in a short and decisive manner. Not satisfied with just the win, Athena and Starkz proceeded to beat Blaze down after the match.

Athena then took the microphone and shared her intentions to send "Timeless" Toni Storm a message before their clash on Sunday at Forbidden Door, as well as Mina Shirakawa who will challenge Athena for the ROH Women's World Championship at Death Before Dishonor after Athena broke her hand.

Starkz grabbed a chair that was intended to be used to break the hand of Mercedes Blaze to further prove their point. Then Shirakawa, a former RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, ran out to make the save, building more anticipation for her battle with Athena on August 29.

What's Next For Athena?

Athena will defend the ROH Women's World Championship against Mina Shirakawa at ROH Death Before Dishonor.
Athena will defend the ROH Women's World Championship against Interim ROH Women's TV Champion Mina Shirakawa at ROH Death Before Dishonor. / Ring Of Honor Wrestling

Athena has been on a hot streak lately. She picked up the win in tag team action with Mercedes Moné this week in the main event of Dynamite, defeating Alex Windsor and "Timeless" Toni Storm.

This Sunday, she will execute her contract won in the All In Texas Women's Casino Gauntlet and challenge Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at Forbidden Door London in the O2 Arena.

Less than a week later, in Philadelphia's 2300 Arena, the Fallen Goddess will defend the ROH Women's World Championship against Interim ROH Women's TV Champion Mina Shirakawa.

The Latest on AEW, WWE & More

Mercedes Moné Wins Her Ninth Belt On Tenth Anniversary Of Iconic Brooklyn Match With Bayley

Mercedes Moné Believes Women Are Ready To Main Event An AEW PPV (Exclusive)

"Hangman" Adam Page Reveals His Reason For Calling His Title The "Men's World Championship"

Stephanie Vaquer Reacts To Naomi Pregnancy Announcement On WWE Raw

Published
Lyric Swinton
LYRIC SWINTON

Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.

Home/AEW