Athena, Starkz Make Surprise Appearance At RevPro Global Wars UK; Shirakawa Rains On Their Parade
The Athena World Tour has arrived in London a few days early.
On Friday's RevPro Global Wars UK show, Mercedez Blaze, a member of the Cut Throat Collective, laid down an open challenge for someone to step up and face her.
Accompanied by her minion Billie Starkz, Athena answered the call and defeated Blaze in a short and decisive manner. Not satisfied with just the win, Athena and Starkz proceeded to beat Blaze down after the match.
Athena then took the microphone and shared her intentions to send "Timeless" Toni Storm a message before their clash on Sunday at Forbidden Door, as well as Mina Shirakawa who will challenge Athena for the ROH Women's World Championship at Death Before Dishonor after Athena broke her hand.
Starkz grabbed a chair that was intended to be used to break the hand of Mercedes Blaze to further prove their point. Then Shirakawa, a former RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, ran out to make the save, building more anticipation for her battle with Athena on August 29.
What's Next For Athena?
Athena has been on a hot streak lately. She picked up the win in tag team action with Mercedes Moné this week in the main event of Dynamite, defeating Alex Windsor and "Timeless" Toni Storm.
This Sunday, she will execute her contract won in the All In Texas Women's Casino Gauntlet and challenge Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at Forbidden Door London in the O2 Arena.
Less than a week later, in Philadelphia's 2300 Arena, the Fallen Goddess will defend the ROH Women's World Championship against Interim ROH Women's TV Champion Mina Shirakawa.
The Latest on AEW, WWE & More
Mercedes Moné Wins Her Ninth Belt On Tenth Anniversary Of Iconic Brooklyn Match With Bayley
Mercedes Moné Believes Women Are Ready To Main Event An AEW PPV (Exclusive)
"Hangman" Adam Page Reveals His Reason For Calling His Title The "Men's World Championship"
Stephanie Vaquer Reacts To Naomi Pregnancy Announcement On WWE Raw