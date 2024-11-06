Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Dynamite Preview (11/6/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The road to AEW Full Gear continues on AEW Dynamite.

Steven Muelhausen

The Hurt Syndicate will appear on AEW Dynamite.
The Hurt Syndicate will appear on AEW Dynamite. / All Elite Wrestling Twitter

AEW Dynamite goes down on Wednesday from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH.

Last week's special edition of "Fright Night" Dynamite featured a main event of Swerve Strickland battling Shelton Benjamin. After Strickland won the match, MVP got on the phone. The lights went out and former WWE champion Bobby Lashley made his AEW debut. He took out Strickland while MVP got the upper hand on Prince Nana.

Now, the trio known as The Hurt Syndicate are advertised. What will their mission statement be to Strickland and the roster of All Elite Wrestling?

A high-stakes matchup on the show has Adam Cole taking on Malakai Black. Cole made his in-ring return on last week's Dynamite, where he defeated Buddy Matthews. At the conclusion of the match, Matthews's fellow House of Black member came out and had a staredown with Cole to make their bout official.

The show also includes Don Callis Family members Kyle Fletcher and AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita squaring off against Ricochet and a mystery opponent. Does that signal the return of Will Ospreay? We will find out.

Also, Orange Cassidy, who faces AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley at Full Gear, teams up with Darby Allin to lock horns with Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club compadres PAC and Claudio Castagnoli.

MORE: 10 Best AEW Dynamite Matches Of All Time

Here is everything you can expect tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Match Card (Announced):

Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black

Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet and a mystery person

Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. PAC and Claudio Castagnoli

The Hurt Syndicate appears

Jamie Hayter vs. Penelope Ford

Fight Without Honour Match: The Learning Tree vs. The Conglomeration

How To Watch AEW Dynamite

What time does AEW Dynamite start?

Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)

What channel is AEW Dynamite on?

TV Channel: TBS

Where can I stream AEW Dynamite?

Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV

Published
Steven Muelhausen
STEVEN MUELHAUSEN

: Steven Muehlhausen is a veteran combat sports writer for various outlets including Sporting News and Yahoo Sports. He can be reached at stevemuehlhausen@yahoo.com and followed on Twitter @SMuehlhausenJr.

Home/AEW