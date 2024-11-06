AEW Dynamite Preview (11/6/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
AEW Dynamite goes down on Wednesday from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH.
Last week's special edition of "Fright Night" Dynamite featured a main event of Swerve Strickland battling Shelton Benjamin. After Strickland won the match, MVP got on the phone. The lights went out and former WWE champion Bobby Lashley made his AEW debut. He took out Strickland while MVP got the upper hand on Prince Nana.
Now, the trio known as The Hurt Syndicate are advertised. What will their mission statement be to Strickland and the roster of All Elite Wrestling?
A high-stakes matchup on the show has Adam Cole taking on Malakai Black. Cole made his in-ring return on last week's Dynamite, where he defeated Buddy Matthews. At the conclusion of the match, Matthews's fellow House of Black member came out and had a staredown with Cole to make their bout official.
The show also includes Don Callis Family members Kyle Fletcher and AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita squaring off against Ricochet and a mystery opponent. Does that signal the return of Will Ospreay? We will find out.
Also, Orange Cassidy, who faces AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley at Full Gear, teams up with Darby Allin to lock horns with Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club compadres PAC and Claudio Castagnoli.
MORE: 10 Best AEW Dynamite Matches Of All Time
Here is everything you can expect tonight on AEW Dynamite.
Match Card (Announced):
Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black
Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet and a mystery person
Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. PAC and Claudio Castagnoli
The Hurt Syndicate appears
Jamie Hayter vs. Penelope Ford
Fight Without Honour Match: The Learning Tree vs. The Conglomeration
How To Watch AEW Dynamite
What time does AEW Dynamite start?
Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)
What channel is AEW Dynamite on?
TV Channel: TBS
Where can I stream AEW Dynamite?
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV