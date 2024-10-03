Value Of AEW-WBD Deal Well Over $500 Million [REPORT]
This morning, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the deal between AEW and Warner Bros' Discovery is worth $550 million.
That makes the three year agreement (with an option for four) worth an average of $185 million per year. Meltzer explains the breakdown, reporting that the yearly amount will rise for each year of the contract:
$555 million over three years...Average $185 million a year. It starts lower, the middle year will probably be about that, and then the third year would be up from that. And the fourth year would be way up. I’m presuming it includes the buying of the pay-per-view in that figure.”
The deal was announced yesterday in a joint press release by AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery, but financial details were not disclosed.
Deal Breakdown
- WBD Networks will continue to air AEW Dynamite (Wednesday's on TBS) and AEW Collision (Saturday's on TNT), with simulcast streaming on Max starting in January 2025.
- Live streaming of Dynamite and Collision will be exclusive on Max for US subscribers in January, with on-demand available.
- Pay-Per-View events will be distributed on Max at a discount for subscribers.
- Enhanced distribution rights across social as well as opportunities for addition programming for TV and digital platforms in the future.
