AEW Scores Legal Win As Judge Moves Kevin Kelly And Tate Twins Lawsuit To Florida Federal Court
A recent lawsuit filed by longtime wrestling announcer Kevin Kelly and The Tate Twins - Brandon Tate and Brent Tate, also known as The Boys - against All Elite Wrestling, company CEO Tony Khan and commentator Ian Riccaboni will be moved to federal court in Florida, thanks to a ruling Thursday from a judge in Pennsylvania.
AEW had argued that clauses in talent contracts that state any litigation must be heard in the company's headquartered state of Florida to be enforced. Judge Mia R. Perez ruled in the company's favor, rejecting the plaintiffs' arguments that those clauses were unfair or unreasonable.
Brandon Thurston was the first to report the news for Post Wrestling, who posted the following explanation from Judge Perez:
“The forum selection clauses are standard within the professional wrestling industry, and the contracts were primarily negotiated, executed, and administered from Jacksonville, Florida,” Perez said. “Thus, enforcement in Florida would not be so seriously inconvenient as to be unreasonable. Considering the convenience of the parties and the interest of justice, the balance favors transfer to the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.”
AEW has also filed a motion to compel arbitration, which could force Kelly and the Tates to resolve their disputes outside of any public court. That decision will now be up to the judge who takes over the case in the Sunshine State.
Kelly and The Tate Twins filed their lawsuit back in September claiming defamation.
Kelly is seeking monetary damages from both AEW and Ian Riccaboni, alleging that his termination from the company earlier this year was in breach of his contract and that accusations made about him have resulted in a struggle to find new employment.
The Tate Twins were released back in April. They are accusing Tony Khan of defamation after claiming that they were terminated for missing multiple bookings. You can read more about the lawsuit here.
Recommended
AEW, Tony Khan Getting Sued By Kevin Kelly And The Tate Twins, Judge Seals Contracts [Updated Sep 27)
Nikki Garcia (Bella) Settles Divorce After Ex-Husband's Domestic Violence Arrest
Exclusive: Mercedes Moné Says Be Prepared For What Harley Cameron Will Bring To The Table In AEW