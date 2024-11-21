Exclusive: Mercedes Moné Says Be Prepared For What Harley Cameron Will Bring To The Table In AEW
Every once in a while a talent will come across your TV screen and you can just tell that one day they will develop into a truly special performer.
You might call them a diamond in the rough or a star in the making. Use whatever idiom tickles your fancy to describe Harley Cameron, but just recognize that she is going to be a major player in AEW in the very near future.
The Australian native has been capturing the attention of folks in the wrestling world at a rapidly increasing pace. That includes AEW fans, those of us in the media, her colleagues in the locker room and the CEO. That's both Tony Khan and Mercedes Moné.
“She works extremely hard," Moné said. "She trains multiple times a week in the wrestling ring, at all different wrestling schools all over Florida. I know within the year to come, we're just gonna see her grow to whole new heights.”
The Takedown on SI had a chance to chat with the TBS Champion ahead of this Saturday's Full Gear PPV, and Moné said she was incredibly proud of the progress that Cameron has made in her very young career.
Though she developed an interest in professional wrestling when her husband - former WWE Superstar Xyon Quinn - was signed to a NXT developmental deal in 2018, she did not begin training herself until three years later. Once she finally made the leap, however, she did so with both feet.
“I've been a fan of hers for a very long time. I’ve trained with her at Flatbacks Wrestling School with Tyler Breeze for the past two years,” Mercedes said. “Just to see how quick that she adapts to things and just wants to try things to learn. It's so refreshing to see.”
Cameron just competed in her 50th career match during this week's AEW Rampage taping, but the way in which she carries herself in the ring is that of a 10-year veteran. She's fearless. There's absolutely zero hesitation in anything she does before or after the bell rings.
That bravery is something that Moné says Harley carries with her into her training sessions. Like the one Cameron had this past week with Mercedes and Indi Hartwell.
“I also brought my friend Samuray Del Sol [known as Kalisto in WWE] for wrestling training, and we did a lot of Lucha stuff and she was walking the rope. She was flipping off the top rope. So just be prepared for the future, what she's going to bring to the table.”
Harley went toe-to-toe with Mina Shirakawa this past Saturday on AEW Collision. A woman with ten times the amount of experience, and not only did Cameron keep pace, but she showcased a glimmer of that superstar potential.
During his AEW Full Gear media call Thursday afternoon, All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan put over Cameron as someone who has earned every opportunity she's received.
“I think Harley Cameron brings great energy to any show she's on. She is being utilized in a variety of different roles in AEW and anytime we can utilize Harley Cameron, I'm excited about it.” Khan said. She is a great athlete and she is really developing as a wrestler. And I think Harley Cameron is a prime example, to me, of a rising talent in AEW. Somebody that's building great momentum and has a great connection with our fans.”
When the former singer's in-ring skill set catches up with her off the chart energy and charisma, she's going to be truly unstoppable.
If you haven't done so already, take notice of Harley Cameron. It won't be long at all before she's fully harnessed that potential and breaks out of a packed and stacked AEW Women's Division.
