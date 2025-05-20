AEW Moving All Out Pay-Per-View To New Location
For the second time since its 2019 inception, AEW All Out is heading outside the confines of Illinois.
All Elite Wrestling announced Tuesday morning that All Out 2025 will be held Sept. 20, the latest the event has taken place on the yearly calendar. Not only that, but after spending four of the last five years in the greater-Chicago area (minus the pandemic year when it was held in Jacksonville), All Out will head to Toronto. It will emanate from Scotiabank Arena.
The news was first reported by the Toronto Sun.
“I can’t wait for AEW to make our return,” Tony Khan said in an interview with the Toronto Sun. “That’s going to be so exciting. It’s the first-ever international AEW All Out pay-per-view. It’s been one of the biggest pay-per-views in AEW traditionally. I’m so thrilled that we’re doing it.”
This is not the first AEW pay-per-view to be held in Toronto. The city also hosted Forbidden Door 2023, which was main evented by Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada.
“I think that bringing AEW All Out into a new market, Toronto in particular, is exciting,” Khan told the outlet. “Forbidden Door was one of the best shows we’ve ever done,” Khan said. “It was a great, great event. I really put that on my Mount Rushmore of the best shows we’ve ever done. It’s going to be a high standard that we’ve set for ourselves in Toronto.”
The first All Out took place Aug. 31, 2019 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, the same venue the original All In pay-per-view was broadcast from. In 2023, it moved to the United Center for a year, before returning to the suburbs the following year.
AEW will be running a couple of residencies this summer, which initially indicated the show may not be held in Chicago.
Tickets for the vent go on-sale June 2.
