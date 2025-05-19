Shawn Michaels Omits Important Star And Friend From His Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling
Shawn Michaels named an interesting list of stars he'd put on his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling. More interesting, though, was who the former champion and WWE Hall of Famer left off the list.
During an interview with Going Ringside, Michaels was asked about his personal Mount Rushmore of wrestling and chose Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, Terry Funk, and Harley Race as faces he'd put on it. Honorable mention was Wahoo McDaniels. The big omission? Former world champion and current head of creative in WWE, Triple H.
MORE: Shawn Michaels Heaps Praise On 'Possibly' WWE's Best Tag Team Right Now
"To me, I've always felt that there are just your personal favorites," Michaels said.
"I've got a few, but mine usually date back to the mid-80s or late-70s. I always put Terry Funk in there. I usually put Harley Race in there, Ric Flair, and then that fourth one is always a little tough for me. It sort of goes to Tully Blanchard because that's who I grew up with. Or, Wahoo McDaniels.
Shawn Michaels and Triple H have a storied history in pro wrestling with both men serving as icons of the business with solo careers. They also ran together inside the DX faction during the Attitude Era and now run creative for WWE at both the main roster and NXT level.
Triple H took over creative for WWE when Vince McMahon left the company in 2002. Shawn Michaels runs creative for NXT.
