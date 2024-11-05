AEW Offering Massive 2024 Election Themed Ticket Discount
AEW is celebrating and encouraging fans to vote in the 2024 election with a special ticket offer.
The company is offering a 40% discount on select tickets to upcoming shows in 2024 if customers use the promotion code, VOTE. The special will run through November 6. Election Day in the United States is on November 5.
The traditional AEW night before Thanksgiving episode of AEW Dynamite in Chicago is included in the available dates for the promotion. This week, AEW Dynamite is in Manchester, NH and AEW Collision is in Providence, RI.
This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will feature Adam Cole vs. Malaki Black. If Cole wins this match, he'll be one victory away from earning a shot to face MJF at Full Gear on November 23.
Other announced matches include Jaime Hayter vs. Penelope Ford, Big Bill, Bryan Keith, & Chris Jericho vs. Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly, & Tomohiro Ishii in a Fight Without Honor, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet & a mystery partner, and more.
The show will also feature a face-to-face between Hook and Christian Cage, as well as an appearance from The Hurt Syndicate after Bobby Lashley's AEW debut last week.
