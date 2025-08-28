AEW Producer Tony Schiavone Addresses Chris Jericho To WWE Rumors
We know how the sports entertainment world works in 2025.
If you're a star athlete going through a major contract dispute with your club, you unfollow the official team account and wipe your social media of any content associated with the team. And if you're looking to get leverage in contract negotiations, you might threaten not to come to work and post a lengthy explanation on X to fans about why this is happening.
If you're an athlete considering leaving your employer for another employer and you're holding a grudge toward your current employer, you might interact with cryptic social media posts that allude toward your departure. This is the route Chris Jericho took and how athletes communicate with their fanbase and employers in modern times.
The nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion recently liked a post on Instagram that suggested he sign to WWE when his AEW contract expires. To compliment Jericho's actions on social media, WrestleVotes has also reported there is "significant interest" from both sides
Tony Schiavone Smelled "Smoke"
AEW Senior Producer and commentator Tony Schiavone spoke recently on his What Happened When podcast to speak about the rumors. Schiavone didn't deny the rumors but claims to have not heard anything regarding the potential move.
"“If there is smoke to that fire, it has not been thrown my way.”- Tony Schiavone
Schiavone also emphasized why he's not upset about not having the information. He claims having that knowledge puts him at risk of being a target for vitriol. The AEW commentator says he rarely asks about hot topics like these for a specific reason.
“I don’t ask because I don’t want to get blamed if it leaks. The less you know, the better.”- Tony Schiavone
Working With Tony Khan
Despite not going out of his way to ask about the situation, Schiavone did describe how a certain name was excluded from a recent overseas trip for AEW. He claimed to have not heard anything about Jericho during the trip.
Schiavone spends a lot of time backstage with Tony Khan and says he hasn't heard Jericho's name come up in any discussions.
“I was backstage with Tony Khan most of this entire trip. Chris Jericho’s name was not mentioned, but that doesn’t mean anything. Tony a lot of times will make this — he’ll get on the phone with that person and not tell anybody."- Tony Schiavone
Khan is someone that keeps most important situations like this quiet, according to Schiavone. It's possible Khan already knows of Jericho's future, but hasn't spoken about it publicly to anyone. Schiavone expressed a small bit of regret when it came to asking about Jericho's status with AEW.
"He likes to keep things close to the vest. I don’t know, I really don’t know. I’ve been wondering myself. I guess I should’ve asked and then I would’ve known.”- Tony Schiavone
Chris Jericho recently donated $2,500 to Skyo Stu's GoFundMe after his incident with Raja Jackson last weekend. Jericho hasn't wrestled since AEW Dynasty April 6 earlier this year where he lost the Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Championship to Bandido in a "Mask vs. Title" match.
The Latest in WWE, AEW, and More
Roman Reigns Reveals The Number One Piece Of Advice He Got From Vince McMahon In WWE
Jim Ross Provides Major Update On AEW And WWE Contract Status
The Rock Reveals True Feelings About "The Smashing Machine" Movie Role
Latest Update Vince McMahon's Potential WWE Comeback And Birthday Celebration Attendance