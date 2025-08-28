WWE Reportedly Discussing Huge Addition To WWE Clash In Paris Card
Is WWE set to add another match to the Clash In Paris card?
The latest WWE PLE will take place on Sunday at Paris La Defense Arena, and there are five matches currently announced for the card, including John Cena vs. Logan Paul, Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed, and Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal 4-Way Match.
However, it appears that WWE may be considering another match for the already stacked lineup.
Paul teamed with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam earlier this month, and the duo were successful in their match against Randy Orton and musical artist Jelly Roll.
According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, two of those superstars may clash at Clash In Paris, with WWE reportedly discussing a potential McIntyre vs. Orton match for the event.
“There’s at least a solid chance that they’re going to add Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre to the pay-per-view on Sunday,” Meltzer said. “It’s not 100%, but it was something that’s been talked about.”
Orton hit an RKO outta nowhere on McIntyre on last week’s SmackDown.
In addition to the aforementioned matches, Nikki Bella vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and Sheamus vs. Rusev in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match have been announced for Clash In Paris.
Stephanie Vaquer was supposed to challenge Naomi for the Women’s World Championship, but Naomi relinquished the title on August 18 after announcing her preganancy on Raw.
Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton Rematch?
There is plenty of history between McIntyre and Orton, and this should be there second singles match in as many months.
Orton defeated McIntyre on the July 12 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta. Of course, McIntyre may have more than just ‘The Viper’ on his mind after his recent attack on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.
McIntyre hit a Claymore on Rhodes through the bottom of the announce table on the August 8 episode of SmackDown, and the two are rumored to face off at Wrestlepalooza on September 20 in Indianapolis.
Rhodes is reportedly off WWE television to film his role in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, which will also feature Reigns.
H/T ITR Wrestling for the partial transcription.
