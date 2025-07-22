Rich Eisen Show Moving to ESPN Radio in September
ESPN Radio appears to have its next flagship program.
The Rich Eisen Show will air nationally beginning Sept. 2 from noon to 3 p.m. ET on ESPN Radio, according to a Tuesday morning report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. The reported arrangement would formally mark Eisen's return to the network after a two-decade absence.
"(The show) will also appear on Disney+ and ESPN+, as well as ESPN’s full direct-to-consumer app that is set to debut in the fall," Marchand wrote.
Eisen, 56, launched his popular and acclaimed program in Oct. 2014—watching it bounce from DirecTV to Fox Sports Radio to NBC Sports to Roku to Sirius XM at various points.
Per Marchand, Eisen's show—like The Pat McAfee Show, which occupies a similar timeslot—will air on YouTube.
A native of Brooklyn who grew up on Staten Island, Eisen previously worked for ESPN from 1996 to 2003, collaborating extensively with late anchor Stuart Scott.