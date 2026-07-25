Predictions for AEW Redemption: Will Kevin Knight Knock Off Kenny Omega?

The inaugural AEW Redemption pay-per-view will emanate live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Sunday, July 26, and it very well could be a clean sweep for the Canucks on the card.

Kenny Omega is set to defend his AEW Men's World Championship against TNT Champion Kevin Knight, Cage & Cope will also put the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship on the line, and Chris Jericho is resurrecting "The Painmaker" for his No Holds Barred Match against Tommaso Ciampa.

The most intriguing match-up, however, may be Thekla's battle with Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship. Will there be any major upsets? Will there be any surprise appearances? You've got questions, we hopefully have some answers.

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to give their final thoughts, predictions and manifestations ahead of Sunday night's big show in Montreal, which has a special start time of 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT).

For more in-depth analysis on each match, check out our AEW Redemption predictions video above.

Double Chain Match: Bang Bang Gang vs. The Dogs

Bang Bang Gang vs. The Dogs | All Elite Wrestling

Jay White will be wrestling his first pay-per-view match since late 2024 when he teams up with Juice Robinson to battle The Dogs on Sunday. The Switchblade's AEW career has been upended by injuries, but he still has all the skills to be a major player. Now that he's finally healthy, his ascension up the card should continue at AEW Redemption. Barring some surprise interference from Gabe Kidd, The Bang Bang Gang will put The Dogs down in Montreal.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Bang Bang Gang

Zack Heydorn: Bang Bang Gang

Blake Lovell: Bang Bang Gang

Death Riders vs. The Young Bucks

Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley vs. The Young Bucks | All Elite Wrestling

We all honestly hate that this match is taking place, and it has nothing to do with the talent themselves. Will Ospreay and The Young Bucks both need to continue building momentum ahead of All In London. A loss for Matt and Nick Jackson could take them out of tag title contention, while Ospreay already has his world title opportunity secured. That leads us to believe that Mox will be left holding the "L" on Sunday, resulting in some tension amongst The Death Riders.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: The Young Bucks

Zack Heydorn: The Young Bucks

Blake Lovell: The Young Bucks

6-Way Ladder Match to become No. 1 Contender for the AEW International Championship

6-Way Ladder Match | All Elite Wrestling

With all due respect to the other four gentlemen in this match, two of whom are still unknown to the general public, this is a two-horse race. A "Speedball" Mike Bailey victory would create an awesome feel-good moment for his hometown Montreal crowd, but AEW just made a big investment by signing Jack Perry to a contract extension live on AEW Dynamite. We are split on the outcome of this one, which will make it all the more hilarious when someone else wins it.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: "Speedball" Mike Bailey

Zack Heydorn: Jack Perry

Blake Lovell: "Speedball" Mike Bailey

AEW National Championship Match: Mark Davis vs. Andrade El Idolo

Mark Davis vs. Andrade El Idolo | All Elite Wrestling

We've reached our first title match of the evening, and there is an excellent chance that the AEW National Championship changes hands on Sunday. "How you know?" Plain and simple, Andrade is too hot right now not to belt up. This man needs to add some gold to his attire ahead of All In London, where a match-up with a hopefully healthy MJF would not only pay off their story, but help elevate the National Title in the eyes of the AEW audience.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Andrade El Idolo

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Andrade El Idolo

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Andrade El Idolo

TBS Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Maya World

Hikaru Shida vs. Maya World | All Elite Wrestling

Maya World has been on a meteoric rise over the past several weeks, but patience is going to have to be a virtue with the "It Girl." Shida's reign as the TBS Champion is not even a month old and should not come to an end after only two successful title defenses against Harley Cameron and Queen Aminata. The play should be for Athena to cost Maya her shot at gold on Sunday, leading to the student ending her mentor's historic ROH Women's World Title run at All In London.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Hikaru Shida

Zack Heydorn: Hikaru Shida

Blake Lovell: Hikaru Shida

No Holds Barred: "The Painmaker" Chris Jericho vs. "The Psycho Killer" Tommaso Ciampa

Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa | All Elite Wrestling

While the No Holds Barred stipulation does provide some protection for Tommaso Ciampa, for the sake of truly establishing his Psycho Killer persona, he needs to bring the pain to "The Painmaker" in Montreal. While Jericho is the slight betting favorite according to those sites that set pro wrestling odds, and we all think he's going to earn a 50-50 split with Ciampa in front of his fellow countrymen, Rick is attempting to manifest a different outcome.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Tommaso Ciampa

Zack Heydorn: Chris Jericho

Blake Lovell: Chris Jericho

AEW International Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Bandido

Kyle Fletcher vs. Bandido | All Elite Wrestling

Bandido continues to be one of the most underrated in-ring performers in all of professional wrestling, and it's a near guarantee that he's going to put on a heck of a show with Kyle Fletcher, but the result of this match will never be in doubt. Tony Khan hasn't truly shocked us with a Bandido outcome since February last year when he lost his ROH Men's World Title opportunity to Chris Jericho. We do not anticipate the pendulum swinging back the other direction at Redemption.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Kyle Fletcher

Zack Heydorn: Kyle Fletcher

Blake Lovell: Kyle Fletcher

AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship Match: Cage & Cope vs. The Death Riders

Cage & Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC | All Elite Wrestling

It's Cage & Cope, they're in Canada, and they're defending the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship against a team not named The Young Bucks. We'd love to offer some more hard-hitting analysis than that, especially with Claudio Castagnoli and PAC involved in this one, but Cage & Cope are going to retain their titles. There's no question that the match will be good, but the real intrigue will begin after the closing bell. Will someone like the Motor City Machine Guns debut or not?

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Cage & Cope

Zack Heydorn: Cage & Cope

Blake Lovell: Cage & Cope

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale

Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale | All Elite Wrestling

Given the overwhelming predictability of the assumed main event match-up, Tony Khan should give heavy consideration to having the ladies close the show for the first time in company pay-per-view history. Willow Nightingale told our Jon Alba that she's determined to finally win the big one on Sunday, but Thekla has more than earned her spot against Mercedes Moné at All In London with her work as the AEW Women's World Champion this year. We could see this one going either way.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Thekla

Zack Heydorn: Thekla

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Willow Nightingale

AEW Men's World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Kevin Knight

Kenny Omega vs. Kevin Knight | All Elite Wrestling

Due to MJF's recent injuries, his AEW Men's World Title defense against Kenny Omega was moved up to AEW Beach Break and the 'Best Bout Machine' walked away with the gold for the second time in his career. He's now just a few weeks away from another dream match with Will Ospreay inside Wembley Stadium, and while Redemption is a great introduction to the main event scene for Kevin Knight, there's no way that Kenny is losing this one. The Jet's time will come, just not this Sunday in Montreal.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Kenny Omega

Zack Heydorn: Kenny Omega

Blake Lovell: Kenny Omega