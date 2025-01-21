TNA Reportedly Furious Over PCO Outburst At GCW Show
TNA Digital Media Champion PCO stole the show at GCW's big Hammerstein Ballroom event this weekend, but not likely in the way the company intended for him to.
The 57-year-old appeared in the show's opening kickoff rumble, winning the match and then grabbing a microphone. He told the crowd he had been waiting for three years to share the truth about his TNA tenure, then placed his championship on a chair and beat it with a sledgehammer. PCO then started ranting about his status as a draw with TNA, before GCW quickly cut the feed.
READ: PCO Destroys TNA Digital Media Championship, Rants Against TNA In Surprise GCW Appearance
The moment sparked tons of speculation as to whether or not it was planned, but it was quickly reported after it was not. PCO was also said to have finished with TNA at the end of December.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has since provided additional information regarding what happened at "The People vs. GCW." Sapp reports TNA officials were "livid" over the situation, but things did not go down exactly as they appeared.
MORE: PCO Destroys TNA Digital Media Championship, Rants Against TNA In Surprise GCW Appearance
The Fightful report indicates the belt PCO smashed was actually a replica title, and TNA is in possession of the actual championship (one he has held since defeating A.J. Francis at Slammiversary in July). He was originally intended to lose the belt at TNA's tapings Thursday, then effectively finish up with the company after. The officials were reportedly under the belief PCO was upset his deal would not be extended, and acted out as a result.
It is unclear whether or not he will be used by GCW again moving forward.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Corey Graves Not Expected To Return To WWE NXT This Week
WWE Rumors : Latest on Ilja Dragunov's Recovery, Becky Lynch, Corey Graves & More
New TNA World Champion Joe Hendry Says He Could Hang With John Cena On The Microphone
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream