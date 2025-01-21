Corey Graves Not Expected To Return To WWE NXT This Week
Corey Graves captured plenty of headlines last week, and it doesn't appear the WWE announcer will be back on television to provide any clarity this week.
PWInsider reports the former NXT Superstar alongside Raw and Smackdown announcer is not expected to be on WWE TV this week, being once again pulled from the NXT taping Tuesday. He was also pulled from the Jan 14 show, despite original plans calling for him to be in attendance, with him even teasing he would have a microphone.
The fallout between the two sides stems from a post following last week's Raw, where he expressed frustration in no longer being used on the weekly commentary teams for the main roster programs. Graves had largely been involved in at least one of the booths for the majority of the last decade, but was moved back to NXT after WWE moved Raw to Netflix.
Currently, the Raw broadcast team consists of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, while the Smackdown side is made up of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett. Barrett did fill in for McAfee Monday night, who was at the College Football National Championship Game.
Graves alluded in his original post to being told he was not "famous" enough for the job, and he appeared on the Jan. 7 edition of NXT New Year's Evil as part of a three-man booth with Vic Joseph and Booker T.
He reportedly flew to Orlando for the next week's taping, but then was seen leaving and sent home. WWE was said not to be happy about how things went down, and his status is uncertain moving forward.
