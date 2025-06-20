AEW Reportedly Made Significant Change To AEW All In: Texas Title Match
One of the current title matches for AEW All In: Texas was not the original plan.
AEW is coming off its first-ever trip to Arena Mexico for Grand Slam Mexico earlier this week, and the company will now set it sights on its biggest show of the year on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Already confirmed for All In: Texas is Jon Moxley vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega in a Winner Takes All Unification Match for the inaugural AEW Unified Championship, and ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women’s World Championship.
However, an interesting domino effect reportedly led to significant creative changes for one of the matches.
According to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, sources close to Moné noted that she was “willing to lose” to current ROH Women’s Champion Athena in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semifinals back in April to set up a rematch at All In.
The report states that once AEW decided to have the still-undefeated CEO challenge Storm for the title, having her lose in the build to the show was not considered logical.
Meanwhile, in another fascinating twist, Mariah May - now going by Blake Monroe in WWE NXT - was reportedly part of AEW’s initial creative plans for Storm at All In, but that changed once the company realized she would not be signing a new contract. AEW then shifted to Moné vs. Storm since it wanted to do the "biggest women's match in the company on the biggest show."
Storm defeated May for the title in the ‘Hollywood Ending’ Match at AEW Revolution back in March.
Athena has been ROH Women’s Champion for over 900 days after winning it in October 2022.
As for Moné, she currentLY holds six championships after defeating Zeuxis for the CMLL Women’s Championship at Grand Slam Mexico.
