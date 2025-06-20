AEW Reportedly Made Significant Change To AEW All In: Texas Title Match

Saturday, 7/12

Arlington, TX @GlobeLifeField#AEWAllInTexas



Winner Takes All

Continental Champion @rainmakerXokada

vs

International Champion@KennyOmegamanX



History will be made in one of wrestling’s most iconic rivalries

at @AEW All In Texas:

Okada vs Omega

Winner Takes All! pic.twitter.com/pUvgfVrtxb