Latest On Bryan Danielson's AEW In-Ring Future After Surprise Appearance In Mexico
Will Bryan Danielson return to in-ring competition in AEW?
“The American Dragon” made a surprise appearance this week during ROH x CMLL Global Wars at Arena Mexico, where he offered an assist to the legendary Blue Panther after his non-title match against ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty.
Perhaps the most interesting development was that Danielson got physical in the segment, even taking a back bump after hitting his running knee strike on Shane Taylor.
Of course, that has led to plenty of speculation about Danielson’s future as an active competitor in AEW. He retired from full-time competition after losing the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleMania 2024 last October, but the occasion return match has not officially been ruled out.
According to Fightful Select, there is still uncertainty on whether he’ll compete again as Danielson’s neck health is still his top priority, though it’s unknown if he has undergone surgery at this point.
The report notes that there was “certainly an expectation” that Danielson would wrestle again - the reason for specifically phrasing that he was done as a full-time competitor - and that AEW sources have mentioned that certain things “have been done and set up” should he return.
One example of that has been Wheeler YUTA using Danielson’s moves during matches.
Additionally, Fightful states that Danielson is still a creative consultant for AEW and will occasionally appear backstage and do media to promote the company.
The appearance at ROH Global Wars was reportedly “very important to him personally” and that the Shane Taylor Promotions group was brought in specifically for that segment.
Danielson chose to leave WWE to sign with AEW in September 2021.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Takedown Discussions: How Can WWE Work Around Liv Morgan's Injury Ahead Of Evolution?
How To Watch WWE Night of Champions 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream
Athena Found A True Equal In Mercedes Moné & Eagerly Awaits Round Two [Exclusive]
Zelina Vega Feels Complete With Her 'Perfect Other Piece' Back In WWE [Exclusive]