AEW Reportedly Showing Heavy Interest In Former WWE Superstar
Tony Khan could be on the verge of adding to his already stacked Women's Division.
Former WWE Superstar Isla Dawn was reportedly spotted backstage at a recent AEW taping and interest in the multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion is said to be significant.
The folks behind the insider X account WrestleVotes reported Thursday afternoon during the latest episode of the Backstage Pass Podcast, that Isla Dawn is expected to begin working AEW shows in the very near future.
Dawn was released from WWE this past February after a seven year run with company. The Glasgow, Scotland native was an NXT and NXT UK mainstay between 2018-2022, before joining the main roster alongside her tag team partner Alba Fyre.
The pair known as the Unholy Union captured both the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships during their time together, with their biggest win coming against Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark in a triple threat match at Clash at the Castle: Scotland last summer.
Fyre was moved to SmackDown after Dawn's release, where she aligned with Chelsea Green as a member of the Secret Hervice. Isla has yet to compete in a match since her departure from WWE, but she does have a booking with Burning Heart Pro Wrestling in the UK coming up next month.
