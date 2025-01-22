Corey Graves Returns To Commentary On Tuesday Night's WWE NXT
After missing last week's episode of NXT, Corey Graves was back on commentary Tuesday night.
Graves was once again alongside Vic Joseph and Booker T, despite some reporting earlier in the day that he was not expected to return to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week.
The veteran broadcaster was sent home ahead of the January 14 edition of NXT after Graves took to social media, in a now deleted post on X, to vent some frustration over being pulled from the main roster commentary desk.
"Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something “dream adjacent” and being pretty fucking awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been."
Corey Graves appeared much more upbeat Tuesday than he did during his last NXT appearance on January 7. He opened the show with a simple and passionate response to the events of the last few weeks.
"I'm where where I want to be. Where passion is everything. Only the hungry survive, and pro wrestling never stops being cool. Let's light the fuse."
However things play out moving forward, Fightful Select reported this week that Graves' frustrations over being pulled from the main roster after nine years were genuine. Even after the outburst WWE was reportedly hopeful that they'd be able to hang onto him. Graves still has roughly two years left on his current contract with the company.
