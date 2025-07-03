AEW Seeking To Move Lawsuit Against Jon Moxley, Company To Federal Court
The legal process regarding a recent civil lawsuit filed against All Elite Wrestling and current AEW World Champion Jox Moxley is starting to play out.
In an update to the story broken by our own Jon Alba last month, AEW has filed a motion to move the case out of Michigan state court and into federal court citing that the defendants in the suit, the company itself, and Moxley, respectively, are residents of different states.
According to the filing, which was released by Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston, All Elite Wrestling is owned by Beatnik Investments which is resident to the state of Illinois. Moxley, meanwhile, lives in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The filing also claims a lien in excess of $215,000.
Longtime pro wrestling crewmember Christopher Dispensa is seeking damages related to an incident that happened back 2023. He's alleging negligence by AEW and Moxley, and civil assault and battery against Moxley, after he was shoved by the AEW World Champion during a match on AEW Dynamite.
Dispensa claims that the spot in question was not planned, and that he suffered significant neck and shoulder injuries as a direct result. Among a myriad of other accusations.
It may also be noteworthy that the law firm Seward Henderson PLLC, according to the filing, is only representing AEW. Raitt Law are listed as representing the plaintiff. No representation for Moxley was identified in the filing.
We'll continue to keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.
