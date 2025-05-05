AEW Star Darby Allin Sets World Record While Climbing Mt. Everest
Darby Allin's quest to climb Mt. Everest is official underway.
The two-time AEW TNT Champion posted a social media video Monday morning from camp two. There are five total camps along the ascent to the summit of the tallest mountain on Earth, and during the stop he took time to set a new world record.
Naturally, Allin brought his skateboard along for the hike, and video was captured of Darby performing a kickflip at an elevation of 20,958 feet. The video of which was shared out by the All Elite Wrestling social media team.
Allin's group began their climb back on April 8, according to the Adventure Consultants website. The entire journey can take anywhere from 6-8 weeks.
The summit of Mt. Everest sits at 29,029 feet, but the hike up is not a straight shot. Darby's group has about eight more miles to climb before they will reach the top.
Assuming Darby's trip continues on without a hitch, it's unclear how long of a recovery time he'll need before returning to AEW programming.
