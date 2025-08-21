Nigel McGuinness Thanks Tony Khan: "This Is The Opportunity To Live Out My Dreams"
The career of Nigel McGuinness has been an interesting one as he really made his name in the early days of Ring of Honor, eventually capturing both the ROH World and ROH Pure Championships.
He would depart from the smaller independent promotion in an attempt to work somewhere much larger, heading to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling in 2009.
His work as Desmond Wolfe in TNA was decent, but nowhere near the level of his work in ROH. By 2011, he left the company and shortly after retired from professional wrestling. His documentary, The Last of McGuinness, details his final days in wrestling and behind-the-scenes issues with joining WWE and more.
Luckily for fans of Nigel, his career has seen a resurgence, and he openly thanks Tony Khan for that. Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, McGuinness said:
If it weren’t for Tony Khan, none of it would have happened. I owe Tony and this company so, so much. This is the opportunity to live out my dreams.- Nigel McGuinness, Undisputed
Nigel hyped up his Forbidden Door match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Zack Sabre Jr, while also throwing a jab at his long-time rival Bryan Danielson.
I’m wrestling this respected, world-renowned heavyweight champion. I get to test my wits against the greatest technical wrestler of all time, and it’s not Bryan Danielson. It is Zack Sabre Jr. He is one of the very few handful of guys that made his name in his own style. To reach the levels he has, I’m amazed. He’s the top man in Japan.”- Nigel McGuinness, Undisputed
Nigel McGuinness In AEW
Nigel McGuinness made his return to the ring when he took part in the Casino Gauntlet match from All In London 2024, and has since competed in a few other bouts.
He would famously get to put a cap on his rivalry with the "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson when the two shared the ring at AEW Grand Slam in New York. Nigel would further work with names like Lee Moriarty at ROH Final Battle 2024 and FTR at AEW Double or Nothing 2025.
This match against Zack Sabre Jr will be the second time they've shared the ring (the first being All In 2024), but the first time they will go one-on-one. Both men work a very technical, mat-based, and submission-focused style, so it will be interesting to see how these men try to make the other possibly tap out.
