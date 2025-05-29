AEW Star Keith Lee Provides Fans With Update On His Current Status Surrounding In-Ring Return
Keith Lee is confident he will be back inside the squared circle.
When and where said return will take place remains to be seen, but the former AEW Tag Team Champion reassured fans on social media this week that he's doing well and urged patience regarding a comeback.
Lee has not been seen on AEW television since December 2023. He was initially due to face former tag team partner Swerve Strickland at AEW World's End that month, but was not medically cleared before the show. Lee has previously stated that he had been working through an injury since September 2022.
Almost 18 months on from the 40-year-old's last appearance, a fan posted on X, "I hope @realkeithlee is ok and doing well. I hope I will see him back in the ring in hope you are doing well health wise. I am truly blessed to be one of many to watch you in ring and hope to once again."
Lee responded to the fan by quoting the original post and saying, "You have my appreciation. I am quite well! Only time will tell when or where, but I am confident that time will come. Have patience my friend. Lead with Love. Be well."
Lee has been suffering from undisclosed medical issues for a while now and it is uncertain as to when we will see him step foot inside an AEW ring again. Hopefully the Limitless one can finally fully recover and be cleared for action sometime in the near future.
