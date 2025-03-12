AEW Star Says The Young Bucks May Be The Greatest Tag Team Of All Time
Even though they may have been power-hungry EVPs in their most recent AEW run, The Young Bucks have left quite the legacy on modern wrestling.
Matt and Nick Jackson put The Elite in "All Elite Wrestling," with their style proving to be one of the most influential for today's generation of tag teams. One man who has seen their evolution over the last decade-plus has been AEW star Adam Cole, who debuted in the promotion to re-join The Elite in 2021.
Cole was recently a guest on "Close-Up With Renee Paquette," and offered high praise for The Bucks.
"I've known Matt and Nick practically my whole career. It's been a really, really long time since I've known them, and they are two of the best guys in the entire world, two of the most talented guys in the entire world, too, whether working with them at Pro Wrestling Guerilla or at Ring of Honor and stuff like that. So the cool thing was, too, even before I got to AEW, I had always kept in touch with Matt and Nick. We always had a relationship," he said.
Cole noted how great it was to reunite with them when he made his AEW debut at All Out 2021, and made a bold claim about the tag team.
"But I remember leading up to being able to debut at AEW, one of the biggest things was, 'Oh my god, I'm so excited I'm gonna get to see Matt and Nick every week.' So, I love them," he said. "They're one of the greatest tag teams, if not the greatest of all time. They really, really are, and two just incredible guys. So it's really, really, really awesome to get to be around them again."
H/T Fightful for partial transcript.
