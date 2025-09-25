Tony Khan Announces Women's Tag Team Championships On AEW Dynamite
Since the inception of AEW Dynamite nearly six years ago, big announcements from AEW Founder and President, Tony Khan, have been a staple element of the company's weekly programming.
And Khan made another one on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
After a week full of speculation, Khan made the announcement from the backstage area right before the AEW Dynamite main event hit the ring. Wearing producer headphones he put over his company as "where the best wrestle."
Khan also put over the AEW women's division saying that the division made history this year and that it was time to introduce new championships. He then revealed that the company would be crowning AEW Women's Tag Team Championships in the very near future.
After the announcement, Khan tossed the broadcast to Renee Paquette who was ringside. Paquette revealed the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship title belts which looked very similar to the men's tag titles that are currently held by Brodido.
In his announcement, Khan was vague on how the inaugural champions would be decided. He didn't reveal a date champions would be crowned and didn't say whether or not they'd be crowned in a tournament or other kind of match in the ring.
Major Women's Tag Teams Ready To Make History In AEW
In 2025, AEW has worked to begin establishing tag teams in the AEW women's division. These teams will likely be in line to make history and become the first-ever tag champions.
Julia Hart and Skye Blue, Tay Conti and Anna Jay, Athena and Bille Starkz, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander, Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm, and others have been teams that Tony Khan has focused on at various points throughout the year. All of those teams are popular enough and defined enough to be the first-ever AEW Women's Tag Team Champions.
With the introduction of women's tag titles in AEW, the company has nearly become perfectly balanced in the men's and women's divisions when it comes to champions. Both divisions have world titles, secondary titles, and now tag team titles.
At AEW All Out, Mercedes Mone retained her TBS Championship. Kris Statlander won the AEW Women's World Championship for the first time. She successfully defended that title on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
