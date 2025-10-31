AEW Stars Reveal Favorite Halloween Candy
Happy Halloween!
Kids and families will fill the streets decked out in spooky costumes for trick-or-treating, and candy will flow through various bags and bins of kids all over the world.
Halloween is a time for scary, sweets, and debate. Snickers or Milky Way? Reese's or Hershey's? Skittles or gummy bears? What is the best Halloween candy out there?
On the heels of their special Fright Night Halloween-themed edition of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, AEW talents chimed in on their all-time favorite Halloween candy. The results are a diverse mix of candy and some head scratchers.
AEW stars favorite Halloween candy
- Mark Briscoe - Reese's
- The Outrunners - Mounds
- Anthony Bowens - Snickers
- Referee Aubrey - Kit Kat
- Brody King - Mini Reese's cups
- Bryan Keith - Butterfinger
- Dalton Castle - Tic-Tacs
- Mike Bailey - Aero Bars
- Tony Schiavone - Bit-O-Honey
Tic-Tac and Bit-O-Honey? We feel bad for you Dalton Castle and Tony Schiavone. On the flip side, thumbs up to you Anthony Bowens. Snickers is always the right answer.
AEW Halloween-themed Fright Night Dynamite
In addition to revealing the top Halloween candy choices of the roster, AEW celebrated the scary holiday with a special Fright Night edition of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday.
The episode featured Halloween-style weapons in matches and lots of dressing up by AEW stars — including the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Adam Page.
Years back, Page dressed up as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man for a sneak attack on The Young Bucks. Page was back for a sneak attack this year, but he dressed and disguised himself as someone else.
At Fright Night, Samoa Joe defeated Ricochet, Hook, and Bobby Lashley in the main event to earn a shot at Page's world championship at Full Gear. Joe signed the contract for the match after he won with Tony Schiavone in the ring.
Only it wasn't Tony Schiavone. It was Adam Page dressed as the legendary wrestling announcer. Page revealed himsel to Joe and surprised him with an attack as the show went off the air. The audience cheered loudly and laughed for Page's Halloween stunt.
Page and Joe will face one another with the world title on the line at Full Gear on November 22. Both men locked up at WrestleDream earlier this month, with Page walking out victorious and retaining his championship.
Other announced matches for Full Gear include Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship and FTR vs. Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.
