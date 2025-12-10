Eddie Kingston Provides Update On AEW Contract Status

Eddie Kingston has a major opportunity in front of him during this week's Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite.

Kingston is facing Samoa Joe in the main event of the show, and in the match, Joe's AEW World Championship will be on the line. This marks Kingston's first world championship match since suffering a serious leg injury that kept him out of the ring for over a year.

Kingston and Joe have been feuding with one another since Kingston's protege, Hook, joined Joe's Opps faction at the Full Gear PPV. After that, Kingston called Joe out, and the result was Kingston earning a championship.

Kingston has been synonymous with AEW since he first appeared on AEW Dynamite during a TNT Championship Open Challenge by Cody Rhodes. Kingston lost that match, but endeared himself to AEW fans and was eventually signed to a contract with the company.

Eddie Kingston will be in AEW for a long time

Even if Kingston isn't successful in securing the world championship this week, he'll likely get other opportunities to do so. In an interview with Gabby LaSpisa, Kingston provided an update on his AEW contract status and confirmed that he's going to be with the company for a long time.

“I have six years left on my contract. I want to make my money and then buy a place in Alaska and get the f**k away from society. Get me the f**k to Alaska. As long as I can watch the Yankees, Giants, Knicks, and Rangers. All that stuff with streaming, I'm good. Leave me alone.” Eddie Kingston

Kingston is a former AEW Continental Champion and ROH World Champion. He was the first-ever winner of the AEW Continental Classic tournament and defeated both Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley in that tournament to win it. Kingston is also a former New Japan Strong Openweight Champion.

The Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, which Kingston is main-eventing, is a staple program on the AEW calendar each year and has been since 2020.

Other announced matches on the show include Babes Of Wrath vs. Timeless Love Bombs in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament finals to crown the first-ever women's tag champions in AEW and Adam Page and Swerve Strickland against The Opps.

The 2025 Continental Classic continues this week on the show. Kyle Fletcher vs. Mike Bailey and Kazuchika Okada vs. Jack Perr take place in the Gold League. Currently, there aren't Blue League matches announced for this week's show.

