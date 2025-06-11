AEW Summer Blockbuster Preview [6/11/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's Wednesday. You know what that means!
All Elite Wrestling is stacking new episodes of Dynamite and Collision on top of each other for the second week in a row. A special 4-hour Summer Blockbuster event goes live from the Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center in Portland tonight at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT.
Fans could not ask for a better headliner as Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland are set to deliver the sequel to their spectacular AEW World Title bout from Forbidden Door 2024. After his efforts to present reigning champion Jon Moxley with a united front around Hangman Adam Page at All In Texas fell flat, the Aerial Assassin called out Swerve for this sure fire epic rematch.
Longtime rivals Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada are set to dance once again at All In Texas, where both the AEW International and AEW Continental Championships will be on the line. The Best Bout Machine and The Rainmaker will make everything official tonight when they put pen to paper on the match contract.
AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm will be in action at Summer Blockbuster as she faces off against Julia Hart. Mercedes Moné will once again be keeping a close eye on her All In Texas opponent from the commentary table. Or perhaps she'll have her own dinner for one set up at ringside for the second week in a row.
Tay Melo is back in AEW for the first time in two years. She made her return last week when she saved her good friend Anna Jay from a two-on-one assault at the hands of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. The odds will be even from jump tonight as these four ladies meet in a tag team match.
The Toxic Spider Thekla is looking to build off her impressive debut last week as she takes on Queen Aminata, Kyle Fletcher will face Anthony Bowens and the Hurt Syndicate are out to do what they do best tonight. Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MJF will battle Speedball Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight and Komander in a Trios Match.
Here's everything we know about tonight's special edition of AEW Hollywood Blockbuster. Check back for updates to the card as new matches and segments are announced throughout the day.
AEW Summer Blockbuster Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
AEW Summer Blockbuster Location:
Location: Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
How to Watch AEW Summer Blockbuster:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: HBO Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland
AEW International Champion Kenny Omega & AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada sign their contract for All In Texas
AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart w/ TBS Champion Mercedes Moné on commentary
The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & MJF) vs. Speedball Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Komander in a Trios Match
Anna Jay & Tay Melo vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford
Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens
Thekla vs. Queen Aminata
Mistico returns
