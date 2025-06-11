Wrestling On FanNation

New Name For Mariah May Revealed On WWE NXT

Mariah May is paying homage to a famous Hollywood starlet with her new in-ring name.

Rick Ucchino

Mariah May at AEW Revolution
Mariah May at AEW Revolution / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The name's Monroe, Blake Monroe.

The Glamour formerly known as Mariah May was officially introduced under her new WWE in-ring name on Tuesday night's episode of NXT.

Monroe took part in a pre-recorded vignette that had a 20th century newsreel feel. It described Blake as a woman who not only stands in the spotlight, but as someone who is the soul reason for why the spotlight exists.

Cory Hays of BodySlam is reporting that the name Blake is a tribute to her niece, and Monroe is a fairly obvious nod to famous Hollywood starlet Marilyn Monroe.

Blake made her NXT debut a week ago, just days removed from her exit from All Elite Wrestling. She interrupted several members of the women's roster as they were literally fighting over who would be the first to challenge new NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne for the title.

MORE: AEW’s Media Rights Future After Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Company Split

She remained unnamed until Tuesday night's vingette aired on the CW Network.

The switch to Blake Monroe marks a significant change for NXT's newest signee, as she's performed under the name Mariah May for much of her seven year career. That includes her entire two year run in AEW that saw her defeat Timeless Toni Storm to capture the AEW Women's Championship.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

A Very Evil, Not So Nice Update On Danhausen's AEW Contract

Jacy Jayne NXT Women's Championship Win Provided Career Validation

Ron Killings Explains How WWE Fans Brought R-Truth Back, Thanks Nick Khan And Triple H

Major Jade Cargill Match Reportedly Planned For WWE Evolution 2

Published |Modified
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE