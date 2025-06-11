New Name For Mariah May Revealed On WWE NXT
The name's Monroe, Blake Monroe.
The Glamour formerly known as Mariah May was officially introduced under her new WWE in-ring name on Tuesday night's episode of NXT.
Monroe took part in a pre-recorded vignette that had a 20th century newsreel feel. It described Blake as a woman who not only stands in the spotlight, but as someone who is the soul reason for why the spotlight exists.
Cory Hays of BodySlam is reporting that the name Blake is a tribute to her niece, and Monroe is a fairly obvious nod to famous Hollywood starlet Marilyn Monroe.
Blake made her NXT debut a week ago, just days removed from her exit from All Elite Wrestling. She interrupted several members of the women's roster as they were literally fighting over who would be the first to challenge new NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne for the title.
MORE: AEW’s Media Rights Future After Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Company Split
She remained unnamed until Tuesday night's vingette aired on the CW Network.
The switch to Blake Monroe marks a significant change for NXT's newest signee, as she's performed under the name Mariah May for much of her seven year career. That includes her entire two year run in AEW that saw her defeat Timeless Toni Storm to capture the AEW Women's Championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
A Very Evil, Not So Nice Update On Danhausen's AEW Contract
Jacy Jayne NXT Women's Championship Win Provided Career Validation
Ron Killings Explains How WWE Fans Brought R-Truth Back, Thanks Nick Khan And Triple H
Major Jade Cargill Match Reportedly Planned For WWE Evolution 2