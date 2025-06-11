A Very Evil, Not So Nice Update On Danhausen's AEW Contract
Danhausen may be on his way to hitting free agency.
The AEW and ROH star has not been seen on television since his surprise appearance at ROH Final Battle this past December at the Hammerstein Ballroom.
The very nice, albeit very evil Danhausen provided an assist to Atlantis Jr. when he appeared from under the ring and punched Mason Madden straight in the groin.
Danhausen would later save Atlantis Jr. from a beatdown by cursing the big man and dumping his jar of teeth down Madden's throat.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was told after that appearance that Danhausen would likely be factored into creative moving forward. That obviously did not end up happening.
"Those that we’ve spoken to said that Danhausen was welcomed back backstage at Final Battle, and they were under the impression he’d be back in the fold," Ross Sapp reported Tuesday evening. "However, when Danhausen reached out a number of times following the event, he was told that they didn’t plan on bringing him to television that particular week."
Ross Sapp has now learned that Danhausen's AEW contract is up next month, assuming the company does not add injury time to his deal.
Danhausen suffered a torn pec at AEW Revolution back in March 2023 and then made his return to the ring in November of that same year. While he continued to take independent bookings in the months that followed, Danhausen ended up sitting out all of 2024 in AEW and competed in just one match in ROH.
It doesn't appear that there are any plans to bring Danhausen back to AEW or ROH programming ahead of his July contract expiration. At least as of this writing.
