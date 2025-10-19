AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Bracket Predictions
It's finally happening.
Weeks after AEW President Tony Khan and backstage correspondent Renee Paquette revealed the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship, the tournament to crown the inaugural title holders is set to get underway.
It was announced Saturday night at AEW WrestleDream that the tournament bracket will be unveiled this coming Wednesday on Dynamite.
It's not currently known how many tandems will be competing in the tournament, but Tony Khan has done a really nice job establishing numerous women's tag teams over the past several weeks. There's no reason why he couldn't unveil a bracket that's eight deep.
That said, the favorites to win the titles may have just emerged at WrestleDream. Oddly enough, after they both lost their respective singles matches.
Let's take a look at a potential bracket and which teams could advance all the way to the tournament finals.
'Timeless' Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay
The events of AEW WrestleDream officially set the stage for Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa to join the new women's tag team division. Storm failed to win back the AEW Women's World Championship from Kris Statlander and Mina lost her interim ROH Women's TV Championship to Mercedes Moné.
Both women are now lost as singles competitors, but they will find themselves as a formidable tandem in the upcoming tournament. Even against the longest-established women's tag team in AEW, Storm and Shirakawa should be considered the favorites to move on to the semi-finals.
Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron vs. Mercedes Moné & A partner of her choosing
Mercedes Moné already has 11 title belts in her possession, and she may have 12 before this tournament begins, but The CEO is not going to stop her worldwide conquest for gold anytime soon. She's had her eyes on the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships ever since Tony Khan announced their existence. The problem is that she does not currently have a teammate.
Regardless of who Mercedes chooses as her partner, it would be poetic justice for Harley Cameron to send her team packing early. Moné turned down Harley's offer to team up because she was a 'loser'. Well, Cameron & Willow already scored a big victory at WrestleDream, and their good friend Kris Statlander could provide some assistance in this opening round match-up... if needed.
Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Taya Valkyrie & Deonna Purrazzo
Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford may have lost to Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron on the Saturday Tailgate Show, but they should be considered serious threats to win this tournament. The Megasus is as physically dominant as anyone in the division, while Ford is highly underrated in her own right.
The Vendetta absolutely needs to be involved in this tournament. It would mark Deonna Purrazzo's first action in AEW since January. It's hard to see Taya Valkyrie and herself advancing, but they'd represent an impressive opening round win for Bayne and Ford ahead of a potential rematch with Willow and Harley.
Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue
Jamie Hayter proved at AEW WrestleDream that she can take down Thekla when they battle on a level playing field, but with Blood & Guts just around the corner, this rivalry is far from over. Why bother waiting for the next installment?
Hayter and Queen Aminata have really nice chemistry together and could do some serious damage in this tournament, but with Triangle of Madness suffering a setback on Saturday night, it would not be surprising at all to see Julia Hart & Skye Blue get them back on the winning track. Especially if Thekla gets involved during the match.
Semi-Finals Predictions:
'Timeless' Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa defeat Julia Hart & Skye Blue
Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron defeat Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford
Finals Prediction:
Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron defeat 'Timeless' Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa to win the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship
Tony Khan can't go wrong with either one of these teams, but the nod deserves to go to Willow and Harley. Nightingale is an absolute star-level performer and is long overdue to get her hands on some gold once again.
Meantime, the work that Cameron has put into getting her in-ring ability on par with her numerous other talents has not gone unnoticed. That hard work should be rewarded with her first-ever championship victory.
