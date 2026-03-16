Divine Dominion Capture AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles at Revolution

The Divine Dominion are the new AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions.

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross defeated the Babes of Wrath Sunday night at AEW Revolution to become the second team to win the titles in company history.

They were able to capture the gold after taking advantage of a compromised Willow Nightingale, who was injured earlier in the night. Willow successfully defended her TBS Championship against Lena Kross during the Zero Hour pre-show, but she was attacked after the match by both Bayne and Kross.

.@Lena_Kross delivered a crushing attack that has put @willowwrestles' shoulder in doubt!



Watch #AEWRevolution Zero Hour LIVE on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/Gv8SkUejOF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2026

Harley Cameron ran down to the ring with a pipe to make the save, but the damage had already been done by the time she arrived. Willow slowly made her way to the back favoring her right shoulder, but she was later cleared by AEW doctors to compete in her second match of the night.

Willow Nightingale's injury leads to new AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions

Nightingale's shoulder was heavily taped up for her tag title defense, but she was obviously in quite a bit of pain. Bayne and Kross were ultimately able to isolate Willow from Harley Cameron and took her out with a thunderous double choke slam to score the decisive pinfall.

The loss ends the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Title run for the Babes of Wrath at 96 days. They had successful defenses against the likes of Mercedes Moné & Athena, the Sisters of Sin and MegaBad, before running into a buzzsaw at Revolution.

The Divine Dominion are firmly in control!



Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/PDvHgixePs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026

A sold-out crowd inside of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles has witnessed quite the newsworthy night thus far.

Divine Dominion were not the first new champions crowned during the show. Jack Perry finally got his hands on the AEW National Championship when he won the 21-Man Casino Battle Royale, last eliminating the now former champion Ricochet to earn the victory.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage made their long-awaited returns to confront FTR, moments after Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks in an absolutely brutal match-up.

Will Ospreay was stretchered out of the O2 Arena following a ruthless attack from the Death Riders at the conclusion of Forbidden Door. | All Elite Wrestling

Speaking of returns, Will Ospreay has completed his comeback from neck surgery. He made a surprise appearance Sunday night and went after old rival Jon Moxley moments after he defeated Konosuke Takeshita to retain the AEW Continental Championship. Kenny Omega also came back to get a piece of Swerve Strickland.

The most surprising moment of the night, however, was when Ronda Rousey made her way into the ring to pick a fight with "Timeless" Toni Storm after she defeated Rousey's good friend Marina Shafir.