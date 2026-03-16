Divine Dominion Capture AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles at Revolution
The Divine Dominion are the new AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions.
Megan Bayne and Lena Kross defeated the Babes of Wrath Sunday night at AEW Revolution to become the second team to win the titles in company history.
They were able to capture the gold after taking advantage of a compromised Willow Nightingale, who was injured earlier in the night. Willow successfully defended her TBS Championship against Lena Kross during the Zero Hour pre-show, but she was attacked after the match by both Bayne and Kross.
Harley Cameron ran down to the ring with a pipe to make the save, but the damage had already been done by the time she arrived. Willow slowly made her way to the back favoring her right shoulder, but she was later cleared by AEW doctors to compete in her second match of the night.
Willow Nightingale's injury leads to new AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions
Nightingale's shoulder was heavily taped up for her tag title defense, but she was obviously in quite a bit of pain. Bayne and Kross were ultimately able to isolate Willow from Harley Cameron and took her out with a thunderous double choke slam to score the decisive pinfall.
The loss ends the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Title run for the Babes of Wrath at 96 days. They had successful defenses against the likes of Mercedes Moné & Athena, the Sisters of Sin and MegaBad, before running into a buzzsaw at Revolution.
A sold-out crowd inside of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles has witnessed quite the newsworthy night thus far.
Divine Dominion were not the first new champions crowned during the show. Jack Perry finally got his hands on the AEW National Championship when he won the 21-Man Casino Battle Royale, last eliminating the now former champion Ricochet to earn the victory.
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage made their long-awaited returns to confront FTR, moments after Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks in an absolutely brutal match-up.
Speaking of returns, Will Ospreay has completed his comeback from neck surgery. He made a surprise appearance Sunday night and went after old rival Jon Moxley moments after he defeated Konosuke Takeshita to retain the AEW Continental Championship. Kenny Omega also came back to get a piece of Swerve Strickland.
The most surprising moment of the night, however, was when Ronda Rousey made her way into the ring to pick a fight with "Timeless" Toni Storm after she defeated Rousey's good friend Marina Shafir.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com