CM Punk, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins To Main Event WrestleMania 41
CM Punk is finally going to main event WrestleMania.
The contract signing for what was dubbed the biggest Triple Threat Match in WrestleMania history by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, closed the show in London Friday night.
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins both signed the contract with no zero hesitation, but when Punk came down to the ring he immediately began to look over each page with a fine tooth comb.
After a few moments, Paul Heyman took a knee by Punk's side. The Wiseman to the Tribal Chief told Punk that he knew what he was looking for and assured him that the clause he coveted was on page five. With tears in his eyes, Heyman told Punk that for the first time in his career he'd be closing the show at WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas.
Upon hearing that his boyhood dream would finally come true, Punk began to shed tears of his own. Seth Rollins was furious and Roman Reigns began to laugh as the crowd inside The O2 erupted in thunderous applause.
The Tribal Chief said one man's dream is another man's favor, alluding to Reigns and Punk now being square for the 'Best in the World' joining Team Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames in November.
Reigns demanded a thank you from Punk for putting him in the main event. Punk rather surprisingly got down on one knee and sincerely thanked The OTC for the opportunity. Roman's ear-to-ear grin would disappear when Punk informed him that main eventing WrestleMania 41 was NOT the favor he asked of Paul Heyman.
It's currently unclear if Punk, Reigns and Rollins will main event night one or night two of WrestleMania. It was simply stated that they would be, 'closing the show.'
