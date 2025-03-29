AEW Collision Preview [3/29/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Milwaukee, get ready to say hello to your C-E-O!
Mercedes Moné is fresh off her 16th successful TBS Championship defense against Billie Starkz last week on AEW Dynamite, and to celebrate, she'll be wrestling on Collision for the first time in her All Elite Wrestling Career.
Her opponent remains unknown, but fans may want to keep an eye out for Billie Starkz in this one. Or perhaps another minion after Moné has some choice words for ROH Women's Champion Athena ten days ago.
Is everything good between Rated-FTR? They seem to have buried the hatchet following Dax Harwood's recent outbursts, but another loss could change the dynamic quickly. Dax the Axe will look to starting building moment for their AEW Trios Championship match at AEW Dynasty when he takes on Wheeler Yuta.
After some visa issues kept her away from the ring for the last couple of months, Jamie Hayter returns to AEW tonight to battle Queen Aminata. Switchblade Jay White, Top Flight and the Learning Tree are all in action as well.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of AEW Collision in Milwaukee:
AEW Collision Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
AEW Collision Location:
Location: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
TBS Champion Mercedes Moné in action
Top Flight vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
Wheeler Yuta vs. Dax Harwood
Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata
Jay White vs. Kevin Knight
