First Video Footage Leaks Of AEW Star MJF In Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 [WATCH]
The first video footage of MJF as Gordie Gilmore in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 has leaked. MJF has been away from AEW shooting the movie, but this is the first material out in public that shows him in his role.
Happy Gilmore 2 does not have a current release date on Netflix, but stars Adam Sandler in his return as Happy Gilmore. Other stars returning from the 1996 original include Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit and Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin. In addition to MJF, multiple celebrities are set to be part of the cast. Those notable names include Bad Bunny and Travis Kelce.
MORE: Swerve Strickland on His First Impression of MJF: ‘All I Remember was His Hunger’
MJF's Happy Gilmore stint isn't his first in the feature film space. He was a part of The Iron Claw movie that was released in December of last year that chronicled the tragic story of The Von Erich family. According to Fightful, he's slated to work alongside Justin Long and Ron Perlman in another upcoming film.
MJF is a former AEW World Champion and staple star of the company. At All Out in early September, MJF defeated Daniel Garcia in the opening match on the show. Prior to that, MJF wrestled Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship at All In in London. MJF lost the match and his championship.
