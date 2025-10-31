AEW WrestleDream 2025 Buy Rate Revealed
Since the inception of AEW in 2019, the company has regularly produced immaculate PPV events where dream matches and four-star matches are the norm. They are known for delivering on PPV.
Throughout the years, the company has featured many match of the year contenders, including Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution in 2020, MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in an Iron Man Match at Revolution 2023, Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Page that same year, Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty in 2024, Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes at the first-ever AEW show — Double or Nothing 2019, and so much more.
The AEW WrestleDream 2025 PPV event wasn't loaded with dream matches like the ones listed above. The event, because of an increase in overall PPV quantities in 2025 and a rash of injuries to top talent like Ospreay and Strickland, came at a time when the company needed it least.
Yet, there it was, and as turns out, it worked out.
According to a new report from The Wrestling Observer, AEW WrestleDream 2025 drew between 115,000 and 125,000 PPV buys, a number that isn't close to the company's best-performing event, but a positive sign for AEW overall.
AEW WrestleDream PPV buy rate a big success
The longer that AEW exists, the less of a chance they have to deliver regular dream matches on their PPV cards. That's a fact of business.
At some point, the company had to mature into a place where it can count on current stars, week-to-week storytelling, and matches out of those narratives to drive interest. AEW succeeded in that regard with WrestleDream this year.
WrestleDream 2025 beat numbers of strong AEW events like Full Gear 2019, which featured Cody Rhodes vs. Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley, Double or Nothing in 2021, which was the first major event for AEW post-COVID, and Double or Nothing 2019, which not only featured the legendary Rhodes vs. Rhodes match, but also the debut of Jon Moxley.
This year's WrestleDream relied on traditional week-to-week storylines and counted on those storylines to deliver. Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in an "I Quit" Match was the show's main event, and why wouldn't it have been? Moxley and Allin had been feuding for much of the year, and it was time to pay off their feud in a big way.
Moxley vs. Allin? Not a dream match because it isn't exactly fresh and new. However, the match drew fan interest because it was an important story within AEW. Moxley and Allin are notorious for never giving up, yet one of them was going to do just that in the match.
It resonated with the paying audience, not because it featured two major names that hadn't crossed paths before, but because fans were invested.
The rest of the card was full of filler matches like Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship, Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, an open challenge by Mercedes Mone, and more. Again, nothing that screams "dream match," but a batch of matches from the regular top-tier stars of AEW.
A win for Tony Khan and a win for AEW. It's like an NFL team winning a game with their star quarterback injured and on the sidelines. It's not pretty, but it works.
All Out 2021 is the most successful PPV in AEW history at 205,000 buys. WrestleDream 2025 doesn't touch that one, but it's very important in its own way. It was regular. And with regularity comes consistency.
At some point, dream matches dry up. With WrestleDream AEW proved it can deliver on PPV expectations without them.
