Backstage Update on Hangman Page Burning Down Swerve's 'Childhood Home'
Whose house... went up in flames?
If you watched the 9/4 episode of AEW Dynamite than you already know the answer. The show closed with Swerve Strickland screaming in agony as he helplessly watched Hangman Adam Page burn down his childhood home.
Earlier in the day Wednesday, Swerve had released a video online detailing why the house was so important to him, and said that thanks to his new AEW contract, he was able to fulfill his lifelong dream of purchasing the roof his parents once could not afford to keep over their heads.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that this angle has been in the works for months and was all coordinated around Swerve signing his new deal with AEW, which was actually not finalized at the time of the announcement at All In in London.
Swerve reportedly kept many of his own co-workers in the dark about everything and kayfabed many of those who reached out to offer congratulations for buying back his family's home.
AEW is said to be thrilled with the execution of the arson angle, from start to finish.
"The actual house that was used saw a very small crew travel to burn it down, and had professional supervision," Ross Sapp reported. "Numerous talent both in and out of AEW congratulated Swerve, not knowing buying the house was an angle. One wrestler told us that Swerve actually kayfabed them and thanked them."
For those who are wondering how Hangman Page could realistically do something like this and not be in prison, there are reportedly storyline reasons in place as to why Page will not be facing felony arson charges.
All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan started off his All Out media call this afternoon with a lighthearted joke about staying up late to ensure that Hangman Page did not wind up in a jail cell.
Page will be at All Out and - it should come to no one's surprise - the Unsanctioned Lights Out Cage Match between himself and Swerve Strickland is expected to main event the show.
A final note for those folks online who are under the belief that a different house was used for the actual fire stunt, that was not the case. The video of Swerve buying the house and the video of Hangman burning it were filmed at different angles, on different sides of the home. It was the same house.
You can follow Rick Ucchino on X and on Instagram: @RickUcchino
AEW All Out 2024: Date, Start Time, Full Match Card, Live Stream & TV Channels
Tony Khan Provides an Update on a Potential Powerhouse Hobbs Return to AEW
EXCLUSIVE: Adam Copeland Provides Update On Broken Leg, Jumping Off The Top Of The Cage At Double Or Nothing