Bear Bronson Comments On Bear Boulder Firing From AEW After Domestic Battery Arrest
Bear Bronson has issued his first official comments since his tag team partner, Bear Boulder, was fired from AEW. Boulder was arrested on charges of domestic battery and was subsequently let go from AEW.
"My official statement," Bronson wrote in a post on X.
"I'm posting to clear up any confusion, spread awareness about domestic violence, and move on with my life. Attached to this post are sources for victims of domestic violence or anybody that sees signs and needs help. Please reach out.
In his statement, Bronson says that it has been one of the hardest weeks of his life. He talked about the trust he had of his fellow tag team partner and said he was sick to hear of the arrest.
This is someone I traveled the world with for eight years full of matches and memories that I held close to me. Someone I trusted around my family. He was a groomsmen at my wedding this past October with his fiancee. The arrest report provided by police has made me sick, depressed, and angry.- Bear Bronson
Bronson and Boulder last worked a match for AEW in November. It was a tag match on AEW Collision against The Outrunners. The duo has also been featured on ROH TV. They made their debut for AEW in 2020.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
How Harley Cameron Parlayed Vocal Talents And Medical Condition Into Master Puppetry Skills [Exclusive]
AEW's Tony Khan Arrives To NFL's Super Bowl On 400-Foot Yacht Worth $360 Million
WWE News & Rumors: Hulk Hogan's Last Match, Seth Rollins' AEW Comparison & Chelsea Green's Security Detail
Latest WWE Roster Cuts Include Isla Dawn, Giovanni Vinci & Former Tag Team Champions