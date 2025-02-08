WWE News & Rumors: Hulk Hogan's Last Match, Seth Rollins' AEW Comparison & Chelsea Green's Security Detail
Does Hulk Hogan have one more match in him? Was Seth Rollins' critique of AEW talent a shot at the company or him just being honest about how ridiculous the Dallas Mavericks were for trading Luka Doncic?
Will LA Knight ever bring back his 'Dummy' catchphrase? And did WWE have any plans in place for Blair Davenport before she was released from her contract?
These are just some of the questions floating around the internet wrestling community this weekend. Here's a rundown of what's being said:
Seth Rollins can't find an apt Luka Doncic equivalent in AEW
NBA fans are still reeling from the stunning trade by the Dallas Mavericks last weekend where they sent their 25-year-old stud point guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a much older Anthony Davis.
While chatting with Sirius XM Sports, former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was asked to try and put that deal in wrestling terms by finding a comparable trade between WWE & AEW. The Visionary struggled to come up with one.
"You'll make some headlines with this one. I don't think there is anybody in AEW that's on that level," Rolliins said with his signature in-character laugh. "You're probably looking at it, if you're looking at a LeBron, that's like a John Cena level guy. I'd be looking at John Cena for an MJF, maybe. That'd be the deal. Luka would be MJF. That's the level. That's how crazy that is,"
Rollins has been making the rounds on radio row for Super Bowl LIX all week long.
Hulk Hogan doesn't believe he has another match left in him
Hulk Hogan's future in professional wrestling may be limited to shilling beer and doing talk show appearances for the rest of his days.
There have been rumors of the now 71-year-old making a return to the ring for one more match for years, but it's just never happened. Multiple surgeries on his back and hip have played a major role in keeping the WWE Hall of Famer on the sidelines.
While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show this week, Hogan was asked if he felt he'd ever be able to lace up the boots again.
"It ain’t there," Hogan said. "One more surgery. If I fall down in the ring, I think I’d turn to dust."
Hogans last match was over 13 years ago, when he was a member of the TNA roster.
'Dummy' on the backburner for LA Knight
LA Knight isn't exactly getting ALL of his stuff in these days.
The former United States Champion was a recent guest on the 'No-Contest Wrestling Podcast' with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson and was asked about the possibility that Knight's old 'Dummy' catchphrase could soon make its way back into his regular rotation.
The answer wasn't a resounding, YEAH! But it wasn't a no, either.
"Maybe someday. I’m not feeling it right now. Maybe someday, we’ll see," Knight said.
Secret Service Agent Blair Davenport never came to fruition
Chelsea Green has been begging Piper Niven to beef up her security detail and it nearly happened.
Blair Davenport was one of ten Superstars released from their contract this weekend, but prior to her being let go, the former NXT UK star was discussed for a role alongside Green and Niven.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select says that the WWE creative team didn't have anything in mind for Davenport following her brief feud with Naomi and it was only recently that something new had been pitched for her.
"Not until around the Royal Rumble, when we asked about her speaking in the background with Piper Niven was a direction given," Ross Sapp reported. "We're told that recently she was brought to TV and pitched on the idea of joining Chelsea Green and Piper Niven's group. It got as far as a secret service outfit being prepared, but had been delayed."
Davenport, previously known as Bea Priestley, will become a free agent in 90 days time.
