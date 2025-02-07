How Harley Cameron Parlayed Vocal Talents And Medical Condition Into Master Puppetry Skills [Exclusive]
Never in a million years did Harley Cameron imagine that her skills as a ventriloquist would come in handy once she moved to the United States.
Several years later, the multi-talented AEW star has learned that you just never know what will make it to air on a nationally televised professional wrestling program.
Cameron is hoping to ride a recent wave of momentum into Grand Slam Australia next Saturday, which is taking place about a half hour from where she lived and worked growing up at the Brisbane Entertainment Center in Queensland.
Fresh off a win over Taya Valkyrie, Cameron has her sights set on a match with Mercedes Moné and has deployed some unorthodox tactics to try and goad The CEO into giving her a shot at the TBS Championship. Of course I'm speaking of the multiple performances from Mercedes, an appropriately named, purple-haired puppet that masquerades as 'Four Belts' Moné herself.
Whether Mercedes ultimately helps her land a seat on the 'Moné Train' or not, she has already improved Cameron's fast ascending reputation of being one of the most entertaining performers in all of professional wrestling.
Harley spoke to The Takedown on SI ahead of her big 'halftime' performance Saturday night on AEW Collision and revealed that she picked up her passion and skills for puppetry during her days as a cabaret performer in Australia.
"Once I left Australia, I never really imagined doing it again unless I pursued it for what it was," Cameron said. "I used to work at a cabaret for many years and there was a lot of variety acts there and such. The cabaret itself, which was Dracula's Cabaret, was very big on puppetry."
Harley was no stranger to the stage having been a singer and dancer by trade for most of her life, which is what obviously helped land her the gig at Dracula's in the first place.
Once she was a part of the show, Cameron says she became fascinated with the art of manipulating the spoken word.
"They're an amazing show," Cameron said. "Every year they'd do a different puppetry act. So I became obsessed with puppetry from that and it kind of made me dive down this rabbit hole of doing it at work and then doing it in my own time at home."
It shouldn't come as a shock to anyone, but Cameron says she was able to get into the groove of throwing her voice fairly quickly and she gave credit for that to her background as a singer.
There was also a bout with an unfortunate medical condition that would play an unexpected role in her career as an entertainer.
"I studied a lot of voice techniques for a long time. Also, years ago, I lost my voice and I had to take speech pathology to basically learn how to sing and talk around what I had, what are called, vocal nodules. Which is where you get calluses on your vocal chords."
Those calluses can develop when someone overuses or misuses their voice, which often happens due to excessive singing or shouting. Two things that Cameron excels at in particular.
After undergoing the proper treatment, and the right amount of rest, Harley was back to performing with a whole new set of skills that would pay dividends years down the road.
"It was a blessing in disguise really, because it taught me a lot of helpful things that helped with this particular act. So I was upset that I lost my voice back in the day and now I can use puppets. So, it turned out all good."
Harley and Mercedes have been receiving rave reviews for their performances from just about everyone, except the TBS Champion of course.
We are happy to report that Mercedes is expected to recover from the vicious dog attack (pictured above) allegedly orchestrated by Ms. Moné at a public airport and she will return to television as early as Saturday night on AEW Collision.
