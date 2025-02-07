AEW's Tony Khan Arrives To NFL's Super Bowl On 400-Foot Yacht Worth $360 Million
AEW CEO Tony Khan arrived for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in style.
Khan arrived in The Big Easy alongside his father, Shad Khan, on a $360 million, 400-foot yacht named "Kismet."
According to SportsGrid, the yacht has three pools as part of its six decks. Additionally, there are four fireplaces, a spa, a sauna, a cryotherapy chamber, a gym, a basketball court, a pickleball court, a helipad, and much more.
In his interview with SportsGrid, Khan confirmed that he is currently living on the yacht with his father, Shad, who is also the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and soccer club Fulham FC.
"It's fantastic, that's where I'm living," Khan explained. "My father is a spectacular person and a great captain of industry and entrepreneur and American dream who came here with nothing and everything he's been able to build up, it's a real success story.
"Thanks to him we were able to do a lot of great things. I'm so blessed to be his son and he's a great man. I'm also living with him on a boat."
You can see some footage of Kismet below.
AEW's next major event is Grand Slam Australia, emanating from Brisbane on Saturday, February 15th.
(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)
