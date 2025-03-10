Wrestling On FanNation

Big Boom! AJ Gives Major AEW Update On The Costco Guys

The Costco Guys are apparently here to stay in AEW. Big Boom! AJ revealed after AEW Revolution that he, Big Justice and The Rizzler are all signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Rick Ucchino

The Costco Guys are All Elite
Say what you want, but the Costco Guys are over with the AEW crowd.

Big Boom! AJ, Big Justice and especially The Rizzler all received great ovations during the AEW Revolution: Zero Hour when AJ teamed with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe to defeat Johnny TV and the MxM Collection.

Harley Cameron lent a helping hand in the victory by neutralizing Taya Valkyrie, who had interjected herself in the match on multiple occasions.

The trio have apparently been rewarded for their popularity. When asked during the AEW Revolution Post-Show Media Scrum how much deeper he plans to go into the world of pro wrestling, AJ revealed that he's already in pretty far and that all of the Costco Guys are currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling.

“How much deeper does everybody want me to get? [Laughs] I thought I was deep,” Big Boom AJ said.

“But yes, I am officially with AEW right now. I am under contract right now, as [are] Big Justice and The Rizzler, so yeah, we are gonna be here for a while. I know there are some names on the AEW roster that I might be gunning for, some guys that don’t quite believe in what I believe in, the happiness, the positivity, the boom. So yeah, you never know how deep this thing is gonna go.”

It's not clear at this time when the Costco Guys will make their next appearance in AEW.

