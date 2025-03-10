Kenny Omega Completes Comeback Winning International Championship At AEW Revolution
The Best Bout Machine is all the way back and he's once again a champion in All Elite Wrestling.
Kenny Omega defeated Konosuke Takeshita Sunday night at AEW Revolution to capture the International Championship. His victory marked the culmination of his comeback from a battle with diverticulitis that was more than a year in the making.
Omega has only had four matches since being cleared to return to action, but he simply has not missed a single step inside the ring. His clash with Takeshita at Revolution was a brilliant follow up to their showdown at All Out 2023 and the Crypto.com Arena crowd was loving every second of it.
Takeshita spent much of the bout targeting Omega's midsection, trying to test out his recovery from diverticulitis and weaken his opponent at his core.
After not being able to connect on the One Winged Angel on several different occasions, due to his weakened abdomen, Omega was able to (pun intended) gut out a victory by countering a cradle attempt by Takeshita and locking him in a crucifix pinning attempt for the three count.
An incredulous Don Callis escorted Konosuke Takeshita to the back as Omega celebrated and soaked in the adulation from the white hot Los Angeles crowd.
